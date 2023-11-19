One, two… fourteen! The French destroyed the dwarf by a record margin

34
A loss that probably even recreational hockey players would be ashamed of in a matchup with a professional team. Gibraltar footballers lost 0:14 to France in the qualifiers for the upcoming European Championship, which is the biggest score difference in the history of the European Championship. “I feel a huge hunger for victory from the team,” said Didier Deschamps, the coach of the winners.
