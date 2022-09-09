Original title: Shaquille O’Neal: James remains healthy, the Lakers can still win the championship, they need a player like Beverley

Live it on September 9. NBA legend O’Neal recently accepted an interview with the media Uproxx, during which he talked about the Lakers.

When asked if he agreed with the view that “the Lakers can still win if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stay healthy,” O’Neal said: “Yes, James and Davis stay healthy, they (Lakers) Yes. But they also need other people to contribute. Beverley is a great player, a great defender. I don’t know what Westbrook will do, and I don’t know how the Lakers will use him. But they need Guys like Beverley, they need rebounders and shooters, that’s what they need. The Lakers need a game leader, a guy who can consistently dominate every night, a shooter who can knock down opponents, who can provoke Opponents. That’s it, that’s how to win a championship.”

In the 2021-22 regular season, Davis played in 40 games for the Lakers, averaging 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. James played in 56 games, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

