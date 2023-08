One day after the separation from Julen Lopetegui, Wolverhampton Wanderers found a new coach. The English football Premier League club, where the recovered ÖFB team striker Sasa Kalajdzic is under contract, presented Gary O’Neil, a 40-year-old Englishman as his successor.

Reuters/Matthew Childs

The ex-Bournemouth boss has signed a three-year deal. The first test awaits on Monday when the league starts at Manchester United.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook