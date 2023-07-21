ONLINE: Another division. Philipsen’s group caught up with the refugees, the duo broke away

The cycling Tour de France peloton continues to hold its own in the mountains, but on Friday it does not fight any brutal climbs, but rather a very undulating profile in the Jura Mountains. There are also two hill climb premiums on the program, while the flat finish is in favor of the sprint teams. Everything is shaping up for another battle between the classics and the biggest fast cars. Will the breakout surprise again, or will the main field come together? Follow the 19th stage of the famous race in detailed online coverage.

