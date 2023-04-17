Home » ONLINE: Corruption scandal in football. Berbr goes to court and 20 other people with him
ONLINE: Corruption scandal in football. Berbr goes to court and 20 other people with him

Roman Berbr (68), probably the most influential man in Czech football in the past, will appear before the Pilsen District Court today. As a former vice-chairman of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR), he faces indictment in the Šváb case, which relates to influencing the results of matches and related corruption. There are 22 accused, including Slavoj Vyšehrad’s sports manager Roman Rogoz (54) and the club itself. The public prosecutor also accuses Berbra and his accomplices of embezzlement, having together defrauded the Pilsen Regional Football Association of more than 2.3 million crowns. You can follow the progress of the court proceedings here in a continuously updated report.

