The fourth place of Barcelona 2019 as a starting point. Linda De Rocco and Silvia Toffano, together with their national team mates, therefore hope to return from Buenos Aires with a mirror result, if not even wearing a medal around their neck.

For sure, from Monday they will represent Italy in inline hockey at the World Skate Games, in fact the world of skating sports. The two players from Belluno are divided between roller hockey with the Vicenza Devils and ice hockey, where both defend the colors of Valdifiemme. Now they are ready for this extraordinary adventure on the other side of the ocean. The departure to Argentina will take place today from Milan’s Malpensa airport. On Monday the debut will take place with Canada, then in order the challengers will be Brazil, Mexico and the USA. From Thursday space for the quarter-finals crossed against the other group, where Uruguay, Colombia, France, Spain and Argentina are present.

“The charge is considerable, we can’t wait to arrive in Argentina,” says De Rocco. “It is my third World Skate Games in which I take part, after Nanjing 2017 and Barcelona 2019. A very beautiful and noteworthy event: just think that in this edition there are ten sports disciplines, for a total of about 7 thousand athletes present and some 80 participating countries ».

Silvia Toffano tries to frame the competition towards the podium in more detail.

«The strongest national teams are the United States, France, Spain and Canada. There is no Czech Republic, which has preferred to focus on commitments on the ice. We have never faced Uruguay and Mexico, while of the other three selections Brazil is perhaps the least popular of the lot. Argentina and Colombia, on the other hand, represent an unknown factor. We are a very young national team, with the exception of myself and Linda, and we have not been able to train who knows how long after two recent rallies. In any case, we intend to do well, little but sure ».