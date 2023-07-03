ONLINE: In the third stage of the Tour, the peloton has a two-man breakaway under control

Dotted Neilson Powless and Laurent Pichon in the third stage of the Tour de France | photo: Reuters

It should have made a bright day for Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). But he wasn’t. Frenchman Victor Lafay (Cofidis) completely caught the Dutch team by surprise on Sunday and drove to a sensational victory. Van Aert had no choice but to pound the handlebars furiously.

The course of the second stage haunts the sprint teams and they certainly do not want to repeat it on Monday. But the chapter from Tour 2003, when the sixteenth stage ended in Monday’s destination city of Bayonne, will not add to their peace of mind.

The profile then also clearly indicated a mass finish, but the sprinters came up empty as they couldn’t pull off Tyler Hamilton’s crazy solo breakaway. He cruised to victory in Bayonne with a two-minute lead over the peloton led by Erik Zabel, probably as furious as van Aert on Sunday.

That’s why Monday’s motto is: don’t underestimate anything. On the 187-kilometer-long route from Amorebieta-Etxano in the Basque Country to Bayonne in France, four third- and fourth-category climbing premiums await, along with several other smaller climbs. In addition, the route runs most of the day along the coast, where there is a risk of crosswinds from the sea.

There are therefore several opportunities to complicate the path to the mass finish for the sprinters. In addition, the end of the stage is very technical, with six roundabouts waiting for you in the last five kilometers.

Who will break through them for victory? Hopefully all the sprinting stars in attendance.

Van Aert to whet his appetite after a bad Sunday.

Mark Cavendish (Astana) for victory number 35 and to become independent in the historic tables of the Tour.

Biniam Girmay (Itermarché) for the first Eritrean triumph.

A take Mads Pedersen (Trek), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step), Caleb Ewan (Lotto) nebo Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Which one of them has the most strength left after a difficult weekend?

