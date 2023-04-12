Home Sports ONLINE: Real Madrid hosts Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, so AC Milan and Napoli play
ONLINE: Real Madrid hosts Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, so AC Milan and Napoli play

Real Madrid hosts Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, AC Milan and Napoli play

Thiago Silva’s dog from Chelsea is headed by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).


| Photo: AP

Real reached the semi-finals ten times in a row. However, he failed against Chelsea in six of the last seven European matches. He never beat her at home.

At the weekend, they lost 2:3 to Villarreal in the Spanish league, Chelsea lost 0:1 in Wolverhampton in the English league.

AC Milan will face Napoli in the first leg. The home team made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after 11 years, while the visitors are among the top eight newcomers.

The Milan club last drew 0:0 with Empoli, on the other hand, Napoli won the match in Lecce, where they won 2:1.


League champion

Thursday, April 12, 2023, 9:00 p.m

zpas probh

Assemblies:
Courtois Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Camavinga Valverde, Kroos, Modri ​​Rodrygo, Benzema (C), Vincius Jnior.

Assemblies:
Arrizabalaga, T. Silva, W. Fofana James, Kant, E. Fernndez, Kovai, Chilwell Sterling, Flix.

Nhradnci:
L. Lpez, Lunin Asensio, Ceballos, M. Daz, N. Fernndez, E. Hazard, Odriozola, Rdiger, Tchouamni, Vallejo, Vzquez.

Nhradnci:
. . . . Mendy Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Gallagher, Havertz, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Mount, Pulii, Zakaria, Zj.

lut cards:

lut cards:

5. W. Fofan

Decision: Letexier Mugnier, Rahmouni Frrappart (FRA)

Click on the online report


League champion

Thursday, April 12, 2023, 9:00 p.m

zpas probh

Assemblies:
Maignan T. Hernndez, Tomori, Kjaer, Calabria (C) Tonali, Kruni Leão, Binnsir, B. Daz Giroud.

Assemblies:
Meret Rui, Kim Min-, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo (C) Zieliski, Lobotka, Anguissa Kvaracchelija, Elmas, Lozano.

See also  Basketball, Serie A. Reggio Emilia beats Pesaro after 7 knockouts in a row

Nhradnci:
Mirante Ballo-Tour, De Ketelaere, Florenzi, Gabbia, Kalulu, Messias, Origi, Rebi, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Thiaw.

Nhradnci:
Gollini, Idasiak Bereszyski, Gaetano, Jesus, Olivera, Ndombel, Politano, Raspadori, Stigaard.

Decision: I. Kovcs V. Florin Marinescu, O. Artene (vichni ROU)

Click on the online report

