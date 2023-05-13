Home » ONLINE: Sparta – Slavia 3:2, in the seventh minute, Krej scores from the penalty spot
by admin
Sparansk surprised Priske with a lineup in which he replaced Srensen after injury, but left out Vydra, who started a week ago in Olomouc.

That stopper is Pank, so captain Krej will start in the middle of the field with Sadlek. Only Kairinen, Karabec and Laci remained on the bench.

Against the pogrom derby, in which Slavia won 2:0 a week ago, Priske made three changes: Vitk, Wiesner, Karabec, Kairinen remained on the bench, replaced by Vydra, Mejdr, Minev and Sadlek.

Trpiovsk made only one change against the final game: Matje Jurska was replaced by Provod.

Sparta entered the superstructure with a loss in Olomouc (1:0), Slavia swept Bohemians 6:0 and is thus the favorite, still behind its rival in the table.

Sparta has a two-point lead over Slavia, but in this year’s round of the competition, they are stupid. It is kept in the derby quarter, tet na Vol.

In the fall, Slavia defeated Sparany 4:0 at home in Eden. The league’s revenge ended 3:3, when the hosts equalized in set time thanks to Ousou’s own goalie. Last week Slavia won the final game against Letn 2:0.


FORTUNE: LEAGUE 2022/2023

13. 5. 2023 18:00

Nhradnci:
M. Vitk, A. Mabil, Q. Laci, C. Hjer, O. elstka, T. Wiesner, V. Vorel, K. Dank, A. Karabec, D. Kamenovi, K. Kairinen
Nhradnci:
M. Jursek, A. Ousou, D. Pech, J. Hromada, A. Mandous, J. Boil, O. Lingr, S. Tecl, T. Kaaraba, P. evk, C. Zafeiris

Decision: D. ern – I. Ndvornk, K. Hjek

Poet divk: 18,113 (96% of the capacity of 18,944)

Click on the online report

