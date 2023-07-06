ONLINE: Sprint through Tourmalet. Van Aert and Alaphilippe start to escape again

Big attacks in the fight for the yellow jersey were only expected during today’s stage, however, the overall standings were surprisingly mixed up already by Wednesday’s race. After him, the most valuable jersey is held by Jai Hindley of Bora.

ONLINE: Tour de France 2023, 6. stage

We follow the second mountain challenge from Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque kilometer by kilometer.

The Australian cyclist leads the classification by 47 seconds ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), the third place belongs to Giulio Ciccone from Trek with a further 16 seconds. Tadej Pogačar from the UAE is currently sixth with a loss of 1:40.

It was the Slovenian Vingegaard who broke the Slovenian in the first mountain test, whose team gets a unique opportunity to increase the lead even more, when it seems that Pogačar is not well at the moment.

The sixth day offers four climbing premiums, but the peloton will reach the mountains only after less than sixty kilometers have been traveled from the starting point of Tarbes. Meanwhile, he will overcome the “triple” summit of Côte de Capvern-les-Bains and the sprint premium in Sarrancolin.

The profile of the 6th stage of the Tour de France at a glance:

The arrival in Cauterets, but the Tourmalet and the Aspin as appetizers. Who will win such a prestigious stage?

July 6, 2023

The section with the first hill in the itinerary gives a promising chance for a numerous breakaway, which could definitely form here. Even fast drivers who manage to pass the unpleasant hill can easily get a bonus in the scoring competition. Otherwise, the stage from the sprinters’ point of view represents another terrible experience and a fight against a time limit.

For cycling spectators, it’s the exact opposite. The last 90 kilometers promise an attractive spectacle. A mountain spurt, which should be very interesting for a possible escape.

First, it starts with a winding climb from the east side to the Col d’Aspin and then descends to the foot of the Col du Tourmalet. The peak, located at an altitude of 2,115 meters, does not provide room for respite after a quieter five-kilometer introduction. In the next twelve kilometers, the slope does not fall below seven percent.

Profile of the sixth stage of the Tour de France

The long ascent means optimal terrain for Vingegaard. The ideal place for any of the favorites to attack is theoretically represented by the second half of the hill with a 10% gradient. However, it must be taken into account that cyclists know the legendary hike perfectly, so it will be difficult to surprise them here.

After a quick descent into the valley, they continue from the village of Pierrefitte-Nestalas to the last graded climb with the finish line. The drive to Cauterets is five kilometers with an average gradient of around four percent. The middle part of the exit is also calmer.

However, the real battle will break out in the final five kilometers before the summit of Cauterets-Cambasque. Here, the slope in the sharp serpentine stays above eight percent for most of the time and also offers 11 percent sections.

Will the escape succeed? Will one of the favorites attack? And will he change the yellow jersey again? Watch online.

