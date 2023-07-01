Home » ONLINE: Start in Basque. The whole peloton is going, who will grab the jersey in the hills?
ONLINE: Start in Basque. The whole peloton is going, who will grab the jersey in the hills?

ONLINE: Start in Basque. The whole peloton is going, who will grab the jersey in the hills?

The Basque Country hosts the start of the Tour in the second half, in 1992 the water stages led through San Sebastian, this time the program will be a little more refined.

the 182-kilometer water test of the region’s largest city, Bilbao. And as usual in the north of Poland, it will not be an easy arrest.

ONLINE: Tour de France 2023, 1. stage

The hilly route skirts the back of the Atlantic Ocean from the great road, and I am not pleasantly blown away by it. In addition, the cyclist climbs 3,300 meters and at once on five watery mountain slopes.

Profile of the 1st stage of the Tour de France at a glance:

It’s a short but steep climb with the darkest beast. At the 11th kilometer seductress start the fight with Cte de Laukiz. Go to it nronj Cte de San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Both hills fall under this category of peak classification.

The best thing is that after passing the dog sprint race in Gernika-Lumo, that is, the village associated with the bombing run of the Spanish Obansk wolves and with the legendary painting of little Pablo Picasso.

176 peloton ekaj in about ten kilometers of flags on Col de Morga (4th category), Cte de Vivero (2nd category) and Cte de Pike (3rd category). The last hill changed to an average 10% gradient, but in the last few hundred meters it even went up to sixteen percent.

Profile 1. etapy Tour de France 2023

This is a big mistake for a high-stakes power rider, thought seduction editor Christian Prudhomme.

Among the main favorites are big names like Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos). And of course, I cannot miss one of the favorites for the overall triumph, Tadej Pogaar (UAE).

Prudhomme just added: Discussions about the first driver of the light jersey will focus on those riders who are real tonkas and can use their instincts and powers.

So who will take the valuable position in the Saturday sub?

Watch online.

