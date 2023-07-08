ONLINE: The eighth day of the Tour got off to a hectic start, in the end only the trio escaped

If the eighth stage had gone in the opposite direction, it would have been perfect for the sprinters. But he is not going, so it will be a big fight for the fastest men in the peloton on Saturday to keep their chances of the stage championship.

The first hundred and twenty kilometers are slightly undulating, but compared to the Pyrenean stages that the competitors have already completed, it is essentially a complete flat. Then it climbs to the premium third category Cote de Champs-Romain, and from that moment on the cyclists will not enjoy the plain.

In the last sixteen kilometers leading to the Massif Central, two climbs of the fourth category await, of which the Cote de Condat-sur-Vienne lies only nine kilometers before the finish line.

Saturday’s climbs are neither long nor insidiously steep. But they are part of a constantly undulating profile, which does not allow anyone a break in the final phase of the stage. If the classic teams set a sharp pace in the last two hillclimb premiums, pure sprinters like Caleb Ewan (Lotto), Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step) or Mark Cavendish (Astana) could be in trouble.

On the contrary, for Mads Pedersen (Trek), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) or Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the eighth stage is perfect.

Starting point Libourne returns to the Tour itinerary after only a one-year break, in 2021 the 19th stage ended here and the 20th, which was an individual time trial, started.

Two years ago, Slovenia’s Matěj Mohorič (Bahraini Victorious) dominated the finish line to Libourne after a 26-kilometer solo. He is in the race again this year, but so far perfectly invisible. Perhaps a start in the city of his triumph will inject energy into his veins and fans will see another of the successful escapes for which he is famous.

And in the time trial, which started in Libourne in 2021, Wout van Aert won by a class difference. The Belgian phenom is still waiting for a stage cut in this Tour, but Saturday could be his day.

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), eighth in Friday’s sprint, certainly has bittersweet memories of the finish Limoges. At the last Tour finish in the city famous for porcelain in 2016, the French sprinter came the closest to a stage win at a home Grand Tour in his career.

At that time, he broke the tape together with the German Marcel Kittel. It took a few minutes of examination of the finish photo to decide – Kittel’s bike was a few centimeters more than the Frenchman’s at the finish line. Coquard has never been closer to winning the Tour de France. Will he get satisfaction after seven years?

