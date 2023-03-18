Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong (left) tackles Tottenham’s Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg.
| Photo: DAVID SMALL, Reuters
There are also duels at the bottom of the table. Penultimate Leeds play Wolverhampton, which is thirteenth. But the difference between the two teams is only four points.
Eighteenth-placed Bournemouth take on Aston Villa, who, if they win, can jump to tenth ahead of Chelsea, who kick off at 6.30pm.
Her opponent will be the fifteenth-placed Everton, who will also fight for salvation. You can also watch this match online.
Program of Saturday’s 28th round: 16:00 Aston Villa – Bournemouth, Brentford – Leicester, Wolverhampton – Leeds, Southampton – Tottenham, 18:30 Chelsea – Everton. The match Liverpool – Fulham has been postponed.
Assemblies:
Bazunu – Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud – Ward-Prowse (C), Lavia – Elyounoussi, S. Armstrong, Walcott – C. Adams.
Assemblies:
Forster – Romero, Dier, Lenglet – Porro, Skipp, Höjbjerg, B. Davies I – Richarlison, Son Hung-min – Kane (C).
Substitutes:
McCarthy – Alcaraz, A. Armstrong, I. Diallo, Maitland-Niles, Mara, Onuachu, Salisu, Sulemana.
Substitutes:
Austin – Danjuma, Emerson Royal, Kulusevski, Moura, Perishić, D. Sanchez, P. Sarr, Tanganga.
Referee: Hooper – Holmes, Scholes
Assemblies:
Sá – Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Castro – Neves (C), Lemina – Podence, J. Gomes, P. Neto – Jimenez.
Assemblies:
Meslier – Ayling (C), Koch, Wöber, Firpo – Roca, McKennie – Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto – Bamford.
Substitutes:
Bentley – Collins, D. Costa, Cunha, Nunes, Moutinho, Sarabia, A. Traoré, Toti.
Substitutes:
Robles-Cooper, Kristensen, A. Gray, Rodrigo, Rutter, Sinisterra, Struijk, Summerville.
Referee: Salisbury – Beswick, Nunn
Assemblies:
Raya – Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry – Jensen, Nørgaard (C), Damsgaard, Mbeumo – Toney, Wissa.
Assemblies:
Iversen – R. Pereira, Amartey, Souttar, Chestnut – Fish, Dewsbury-Hall – Breast, Maddison (C), Barnes – Daka.
Substitutes:
Strakoša – Jørgensen, Jansson, Stevens, Schade, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos.
Substitutes:
D. Ward – Thomas, N. Mendy, Praet, Brunt, Marcal-Madivadua, Soumaré, Vardy, Iheanacho.
Referee: Bond – Smart, Perry
Assemblies:
Martínez – Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno – McGinn (C), de Paulo – Bailey, Buendía, Ramsey – Watkins.
Assemblies:
Neto (C) – Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly – Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony – Billing, Solanke.
Substitutes:
Olsen, Sinisalo-Silva, Chambers, Young, Digne, B. Traoré, Durán.
Substitutes:
Travers – Mepham, Viña, Cook, Brooks, Christie, H. Traoré, Moore, Semenyo.
Referee: Jones – Hussin, Smith