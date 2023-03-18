There are also duels at the bottom of the table. Penultimate Leeds play Wolverhampton, which is thirteenth. But the difference between the two teams is only four points.

Eighteenth-placed Bournemouth take on Aston Villa, who, if they win, can jump to tenth ahead of Chelsea, who kick off at 6.30pm.

Her opponent will be the fifteenth-placed Everton, who will also fight for salvation. You can also watch this match online.

Program of Saturday’s 28th round: 16:00 Aston Villa – Bournemouth, Brentford – Leicester, Wolverhampton – Leeds, Southampton – Tottenham, 18:30 Chelsea – Everton. The match Liverpool – Fulham has been postponed.





Assemblies:

Bazunu – Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud – Ward-Prowse (C), Lavia – Elyounoussi, S. Armstrong, Walcott – C. Adams. Assemblies:

Forster – Romero, Dier, Lenglet – Porro, Skipp, Höjbjerg, B. Davies I – Richarlison, Son Hung-min – Kane (C). Substitutes:

McCarthy – Alcaraz, A. Armstrong, I. Diallo, Maitland-Niles, Mara, Onuachu, Salisu, Sulemana. Substitutes:

Austin – Danjuma, Emerson Royal, Kulusevski, Moura, Perishić, D. Sanchez, P. Sarr, Tanganga. Referee: Hooper – Holmes, Scholes Go to the online report









Assemblies:

Raya – Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry – Jensen, Nørgaard (C), Damsgaard, Mbeumo – Toney, Wissa. Assemblies:

Iversen – R. Pereira, Amartey, Souttar, Chestnut – Fish, Dewsbury-Hall – Breast, Maddison (C), Barnes – Daka. Substitutes:

Strakoša – Jørgensen, Jansson, Stevens, Schade, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos. Substitutes:

D. Ward – Thomas, N. Mendy, Praet, Brunt, Marcal-Madivadua, Soumaré, Vardy, Iheanacho. Referee: Bond – Smart, Perry Go to the online report





Assemblies:

Martínez – Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno – McGinn (C), de Paulo – Bailey, Buendía, Ramsey – Watkins. Assemblies:

Neto (C) – Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly – Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony – Billing, Solanke. Substitutes:

Olsen, Sinisalo-Silva, Chambers, Young, Digne, B. Traoré, Durán. Substitutes:

Travers – Mepham, Viña, Cook, Brooks, Christie, H. Traoré, Moore, Semenyo. Referee: Jones – Hussin, Smith Go to the online report



