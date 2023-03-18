Home Sports ONLINE: Tottenham play Southampton, Brentford v Leicester
Sports

by admin
Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong (left) tackles Tottenham’s Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg.


| Photo: DAVID SMALL, Reuters

There are also duels at the bottom of the table. Penultimate Leeds play Wolverhampton, which is thirteenth. But the difference between the two teams is only four points.

Eighteenth-placed Bournemouth take on Aston Villa, who, if they win, can jump to tenth ahead of Chelsea, who kick off at 6.30pm.

Her opponent will be the fifteenth-placed Everton, who will also fight for salvation. You can also watch this match online.

Program of Saturday’s 28th round: 16:00 Aston Villa – Bournemouth, Brentford – Leicester, Wolverhampton – Leeds, Southampton – Tottenham, 18:30 Chelsea – Everton. The match Liverpool – Fulham has been postponed.


English Premier League

28th round 18/03/2023 16:00

Assemblies:
Bazunu – Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud – Ward-Prowse (C), Lavia – Elyounoussi, S. Armstrong, Walcott – C. Adams.

Assemblies:
Forster – Romero, Dier, Lenglet – Porro, Skipp, Höjbjerg, B. Davies I – Richarlison, Son Hung-min – Kane (C).

Substitutes:
McCarthy – Alcaraz, A. Armstrong, I. Diallo, Maitland-Niles, Mara, Onuachu, Salisu, Sulemana.

Substitutes:
Austin – Danjuma, Emerson Royal, Kulusevski, Moura, Perishić, D. Sanchez, P. Sarr, Tanganga.

Referee: Hooper – Holmes, Scholes

Go to the online report


English Premier League

28th round 18/03/2023 16:00

Assemblies:
Sá – Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Castro – Neves (C), Lemina – Podence, J. Gomes, P. Neto – Jimenez.

Assemblies:
Meslier – Ayling (C), Koch, Wöber, Firpo – Roca, McKennie – Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto – Bamford.

Substitutes:
Bentley – Collins, D. Costa, Cunha, Nunes, Moutinho, Sarabia, A. Traoré, Toti.

Substitutes:
Robles-Cooper, Kristensen, A. Gray, Rodrigo, Rutter, Sinisterra, Struijk, Summerville.

Referee: Salisbury – Beswick, Nunn

Go to the online report


English Premier League

28th round 18/03/2023 16:00

Assemblies:
Raya – Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry – Jensen, Nørgaard (C), Damsgaard, Mbeumo – Toney, Wissa.

Assemblies:
Iversen – R. Pereira, Amartey, Souttar, Chestnut – Fish, Dewsbury-Hall – Breast, Maddison (C), Barnes – Daka.

Substitutes:
Strakoša – Jørgensen, Jansson, Stevens, Schade, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos.

Substitutes:
D. Ward – Thomas, N. Mendy, Praet, Brunt, Marcal-Madivadua, Soumaré, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Referee: Bond – Smart, Perry

Go to the online report


English Premier League

28th round 18/03/2023 16:00

Assemblies:
Martínez – Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno – McGinn (C), de Paulo – Bailey, Buendía, Ramsey – Watkins.

Assemblies:
Neto (C) – Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly – Ouattara, Rothwell, Lerma, Anthony – Billing, Solanke.

Substitutes:
Olsen, Sinisalo-Silva, Chambers, Young, Digne, B. Traoré, Durán.

Substitutes:
Travers – Mepham, Viña, Cook, Brooks, Christie, H. Traoré, Moore, Semenyo.

Referee: Jones – Hussin, Smith

Go to the online report


