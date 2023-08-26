ONLINE: United came back from 0:2, even Arsenal lost against Fulham

Tottenham started to win their first team after the summer move from Leicester, winger James Maddison. In the 17th minute of the game, when he pounced on Sarra’s gingerbread ball and scored from close range on Neta’s goal.

In the second half, home team Bournemouth came in close, but it was the visitors who scored the second goal in the 63rd minute. After a nice dark event, Kulusevski prevailed.

In the first leg, Chelsea beat newcomer Luton 3-0, with Sterling scoring two goals.

Results of the 3rd round: Bourmemouth – Tottenham 0:2 (17. Maddison, 63. Kulusevski)

KLUBZVRPSB1.Tottenham32106:272.Brighton22008:263.Manchester City22004:064.Arsenal22003:165.Brentford21105:246.Liverpool21104:246.West Ham United21104:248.Chelsea31115:449.Newcastle21015:2310.Aston Villa21015:5311.Nottingham21013:3312.Crystal Palace21011:1313.Manchester United21011:2314.Fulham21011:3315.Bournemouth30122:6116.Sheffield United20021:3017.Burnley10010:3018.Wolverhampton20021:5019.Everton20020:5020.Luton20021:70

Anglick Premier League

3rd round 8/26/2023 4:00 p.m

zpas probh

Gly:

18. Damage

Gly:

76. J. Andersen

Assemblies:

Fleks Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry Jensen (71. Onyeka), Nrgaard (C), Janelt Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (80. Lewis-Potter).

Assemblies:

Johnstone Ward (C), J. Andersen, Guhi, Mitchell Lerma, C. Doucour Ayew, Eze, Schlupp (71. Ahamada) douard (71. Mateta).

Nhradnci:

Balcombe Jrgensen, Ajer, Roerslev, Jarmoljuk, Olakigbe, Brierley.

Nhradnci:

Matthews Tomkins, Clyne, C. Richards, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, J. Gordon.

Rozhod: Bankes Mainwaring, Greenhalgh

Click on the online report

Anglick Premier League

3rd round 8/26/2023 4:00 p.m

zpas probh

Gly:

17. Eriksen

52. Casemiro

76. Fernandes

Gly:

2. These people

4. Boly

Assemblies:

An. Wan-Bissaka, Varane (46. Lindelf), L. Martinez, Dalot Casemiro, Eriksen Antony, Fernandes (C), Rashford Martial (60. Sancho).

Assemblies:

Turner Boly, Worrall, McKenna (57. One) Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Aina Br. Johnson (70. Kouyate), Gibbs-White Warehouse.

Nhradnci:

Henderson Maguire, Fernandez, Pellistri, McTominay, Grenache, Gore.

Nhradnci:

Horvath N. Williams, Freuler, Wood, Elanga, Hwang Ui-o, Montiel.

lut cards:

58. Wan-Bissaka

lut cards:

44. Aurier, 45+2. Gibbs-White, 62. Aina

inherit karty:

inherit karty:

67. Worrall

Referee: Attwell Hatzidakis, Lennard

Click on the online report

Anglick Premier League

3rd round 8/26/2023 4:00 p.m

zpas probh

Gly:

70. From

73. Little

Gly:

1. A. Pereira

Assemblies:

Ramsdale Partey (56. Zinenko), B. White, Saliba, Kiwior Ødegaard (C), Rice, Havertz (56. Vieira) Saka, Trossard (46. Nketiah), Martinelli.

Assemblies:

Leno Tete, Bassey, Diop, A. Robinson A. Pereira (63. Cairney), Palhinha, Luki (71. Reed) Jimnez, H. Wilson (71. A. Traor), Decordova-Reid (C).

Nhradnci:

Raya Magalhães, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Jesus, Nelson.

Nhradnci:

Rodk Adarabioyo, Mbabu, Muniz, Vincius.

lut cards:

lut cards:

19. Jimnez, 50. Bassey, 66. Luki, 75. Rodk

Referee: Tierney Davies, Ledger.

Click on the online report

Anglick Premier League

3rd round 8/26/2023 4:00 p.m

zpas probh

Assemblies:

Pickford Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski (C), Young Gueye Garner, A. Doucour, Am. Onana, Dobbin (66. Chermiti) Danjuma.

Assemblies:

S Semedo, Dawson, Kilman (C), Good P. Neto, J. Gomes, Lemina, Hwang Hi-chan (46. Aït-Nouri) Cunha F. Silva (74. Sarabia).

Nhradnci:

Virginia, Lonergan Keane, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Onyango, Disappointment, Cannon.

Nhradnci:

Bentley Doherty, Castro, T. Gomes, Bo. Traor, Hodge, Kalajdi.

lut cards:

54. Branthwaite, 63. Garner

lut cards:

29. J. Gomes, 40. Semedo, 51. Lemina, 68. Dawson

Rozhod: Pawson Perry, Meredith.

Poet divk: 38 851

Click on the online report

Anglick Premier League

3rd round 8/26/2023 1:30 p.m

Gly:

Gly:

17. Maddison

63. Kulusevski

Assemblies:

Neto (C) Aarons, Zabarnyj, Kelly, Kerkez Christie (60. Traorè), Rothwell (46. Cook) Semenyo (73. D. Brooks), Billing (86. Moore), Kluivert (60. Anthony) Solanke.

Assemblies:

Vicar Porro, Rosemary, van de Ven, Udogie (82. B. Davies) P. Sarr (59. Perii), Bissouma (74. Lo Celso) Kulusevski, Maddison (74. Skipp), Son Hung-min (C) Richarlison (59. High Mountain).

Nhradnci:

Radu Mepham, Senesi, Hill.

Nhradnci:

Forster D. Snchez, Emerson Royal, Solomon.

lut cards:

45+1. Kelly

lut cards:

53. Bissouma, 54. Richarlison, 71. Perii

Rozhod: Robinson Wood, Scholes

Click on the online report

