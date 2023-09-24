ONLINE: Video moments. The overwhelming onset of Sparta! He adds the second goal in Kladno

Detailed online coverage of this match can be found here.

The lightning start of the favored Sparta was arranged after only 53 seconds by a lucky shot by the defender Kempné, whose shot was deflected by the home defender behind the helpless Brízgala.

Log in and watch exclusive videos from the Tipsport extraliga

Log in

Kladno – Sparta 0:1 (1. Kempný) Video: Tipsport Extraliga / BPA

Kladno was not able to recover from the threatening start and Brízgala capitulated for the second time. The deflected puck found Buchtel in front of the goal and did not give the home goalkeeper a chance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

