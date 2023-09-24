Home » ONLINE: Video moments. The overwhelming onset of Sparta! He adds the second goal in Kladno
Sports

ONLINE: Video moments. The overwhelming onset of Sparta! He adds the second goal in Kladno

by admin
ONLINE: Video moments. The overwhelming onset of Sparta! He adds the second goal in Kladno

Detailed online coverage of this match can be found here.

The lightning start of the favored Sparta was arranged after only 53 seconds by a lucky shot by the defender Kempné, whose shot was deflected by the home defender behind the helpless Brízgala.

Log in and watch exclusive videos from the Tipsport extraliga

Log in

Kladno – Sparta 0:1 (1. Kempný) Video: Tipsport Extraliga / BPA

Kladno was not able to recover from the threatening start and Brízgala capitulated for the second time. The deflected puck found Buchtel in front of the goal and did not give the home goalkeeper a chance.

See also  Sports recovery signed by Starpool – Sport Marketing News

You may also like

Sandy Alcantara’s Season Comes to an Abrupt End,...

Illa asks Sánchez to “continue moving forward” in...

Motorcycle: Bagnaia fall plays cards to pursuers

Clayton Kershaw Shines as Dodgers Rout Giants 7-0...

Gaël Monfils, after the disagreement with Auger-Aliassime: “Tired...

Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Misses Olympic Qualification with...

Ecuadorian U-17 Team Defeats Panama 4-0 in Friendly...

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins as Red...

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou: A Spectacle...

After her cancer, Anaïs Quemener chases the time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy