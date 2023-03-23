Status: 03/17/2023 12:05 p.m

Seven clubs from the Bundesliga were in the round of 16 of the European Cup. Only FC Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen are now in the quarter-finals. The Bundesliga continues to stagnate, with threatening effects on the five-year ranking.

When the quarter-finals in the European Cup are drawn on Friday (March 17th, 2023), only two teams from the Bundesliga will be in the pots with FC Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen. More had been expected before, with at least seven clubs that had made it into the round of 16 of the top European competitions, four of them in the Champions League, the premier class.

If you add the Conference League, in which 1. FC Köln played in the group stage, as many as eight clubs from the Bundesliga have survived the group stage in this European Cup season.

Only two out of seven from the Bundesliga in the quarterfinals

The fact that there are only two left seems sobering at first glance. With FC Bayern in the Champions League and Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, it is also the two teams that have gained the most experience in the respective competitions in recent years.

The other Bundesliga clubs, who all said goodbye internationally after the round of 16, noticed a lack of presence on the offensive: Both in terms of attacking actions and the goals actually scored, BVB, Leipzig and especially Frankfurt lagged behind in the premier class. All five German clubs that have now fallen by the wayside failed to score a single goal in their round of 16 away games.

However, it remains questionable whether this can be regarded as sufficient evidence that the Bundesliga, with the exception of FC Bayern, is not internationally competitive as soon as the decisive phase of the season begins. The failure of the five teams should probably be considered individually. In most cases, it can also be justified by the strength of the opponents.

Almost all Bundesliga clubs had to deal with international giants in the round of 16. Leipzig and Dortmund played against the big capital of Manchester City and Chelsea, the two teams yet to meet in the Champions League final in 2021. Frankfurt’s opponents Naples are becoming the new superpowers in Italy and are leading Serie A by a huge margin.

In the Europa League, Freiburg was not the favorite against Juventus from the start. Just as little as the high-flyers from Union Berlin: Although they eliminated Ajax in the last round, they still do not have the international format to be able to play every team in front of them. Not even an internationally undescribed club like the Belgians from Saint-Gilloise, who have a similar socialization in their own league as Union.

Bundesliga is stagnating in the European Cup

If you look at the performance of German clubs over the past ten years, the Bundesliga as a whole is in line with the trend, so it is experiencing a rather normal season in Europe. FC Bayern has always made it to the quarter-finals in the Champions League during this period, with one exception: 2018/2019, when the round of eight was even played without a German club. Two clubs were in the quarter-finals of the premier class six times.

In the past, things looked even worse in the Europa League: The fact that two teams, Leipzig and Frankfurt, who later won the title, were in the quarter-finals in the pre-season was an absolute outlier. In the past ten years, no more than one team from the Bundesliga had made it into the quarter-finals, and three times the round of eight even took place without German participation, most recently in the 2020/2021 season.

Five-year ranking – Italy is catching up

In the current UEFA five-year ranking, which decides on the distribution of places in the 2024/25 season, the stagnation of the German clubs could still have consequences because Serie A has recently caught up. The Bundesliga’s four starting places in the Champions League are not at risk, but the balance sheet is alarming.

In the current calendar year (intermediate round and round of 16), the Bundesliga has just gotten 2.625 points, while the Italians have 5.714. And with two teams left (Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen) against six, the future doesn’t look bright. The Bundesliga still holds third place ahead of the Italian Serie A.