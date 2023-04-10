Status: 04/09/2023 4:17 p.m

FSV Zwickau missed an important win in the relegation battle. The West Saxons were again unable to bring a two-goal lead over time. The goals against 1. FC Saarbrücken came late again.

Zwickau completely slept through the initial phase, only the blue-blacks played. It became particularly dangerous after corners from Kasim Rabihic. Together, the Zwickau defended the high balls away. But it seemed like playing with fire. In the 25th minute, the swans were freed. Dominic Baumann shot from ten meters from the left, FCS keeper Daniel Batz cleared the ball in the direction of the penalty spot. There Maximilian Jansen rushed at full risk and pointed the ball precisely into the lower left corner for the lead. A goal out of nowhere. But now Zwickau was in the game, Saarbrücken seemed shocked and couldn’t achieve anything.

Robin Ziegele had to leave the field in the 38th minute. The FSV player had injured himself without the influence of the opponent. Mike Könnecke came in for him. Shortly before the break, Johan Gomez and Manuel Zeitz banged their heads and both had to be treated for a long time.

Zwickau furious: Schneider increased.

It didn’t go any further for Zeitz. And Bjarne Thoelke also had to go down. The guests had to change the defense completely. Not a minute was played when Gomez tipped the ball to Jan-Marc Schneider, who just barely missed. Schneider then did better in the next attempt: A corner from Yannic Voigt at the near post was extended by Davy Frick to Schneider, who only had to nod off at the far post (51st minute). As a result, the Swans dominated the game at will, but didn’t take advantage of the space and failed to put the lid on it.

It happened the way it had to. The final quarter of an hour dawned, Saarbrücken’s substitute Marcel Gaus elegantly placed the ball on Rabihic, who placed a sensitive chip ball on the free-standing Adriano Grimaldi. The striker headed effortlessly to connect (78th). And it got even worse for FSV. Six minutes later, Gaus crossed to Grimaldi, who made it 2-2 with his next header (84′). After that nothing happened.

The voices of the game

