Euphoria mixed with disappointment. The fans of West Ham and Fiorentina are looking forward to the final of the Conference League in Prague’s Eden after Thursday’s progress and at the same time they do not understand: will each team really only get less than five thousand tickets? 19,370 spectators can fit into the Slavist Arena, where the game will be played on June 7. For the final of the Conference League, the capacity is adjusted to 18,000.

