Home » Only four points separated Helcelet decathletes from winning in Bydgoszcz
Sports

Only four points separated Helcelet decathletes from winning in Bydgoszcz

by admin
Only four points separated Helcelet decathletes from winning in Bydgoszcz

A month ago in Ratingen, Helcelet scored 7844 points, he withdrew from the home championship in Přerov at the beginning of June right after the first hundred.

In Poland, the reigning Czech vice-champion Marek Lukáš finished seventh and with a total of 7478 points fell short of his performance in Přerov (7794). Ondřej Kopecký did not finish the first competition day.

The Austrian Sarah Lagger was the best in the heptathlon with 6089 points. Kateřina Dvořáková withdrew after the opening discipline of the second day of the distance.

Athletic multi-event meeting in Bydhoště (Poland): Men: Decathlon: 1. Kazmirek (German) 8038 (100 m: 11.08 – distance: 702 – shot put: 14.42 – height: 197 – 400 m: 48.69 – 110 m breaststroke: 14.58 – discus: 42.92 – pole: 500 – javelin: 60.92 – 1500 m: 4:39.34 )2. HELCELET 8034 (11.08 – 722 – 15.10 – 197 – 50.31 – 14.52 – 44.48 – 470 – 66.19 – 4:46.62)…7. LUKÁŠ 7478 (11.10 – 687 – 14.03 – 179 – 50.35 – 14.60 – 40.42 – 420 – 63.46 – 4:40.96) KOPECKÝ (all CR) did not finish Women: Heptathlon: 1. Laggerová (Austria) 6089 (100 m b. 14.28 – height: 174 – shot put: 14.21 – 200 m: 25.63 – distance: 609 – javelin: 47.44 – 800 m: 2:13.01)…K. DVOŘÁKOVÁ (ČR) did not finish

See also  Biodiversity tourism products help the recovery of Yunnan's cultural tourism industry

You may also like

Former Univisión Star Carlos Pavón Finds New Home...

Bol in Diamond League with European hurdles record

Swedish Open: Andrey Rublev beats Casper Ruud in...

where to see the debut of the blue...

Jonas Vingegaard wins his second Tour in a...

HighPoint.com 400 live updates: Kyle Larson takes Stage...

Ostrava started poorly again. I am very angry,...

Czech Mate: Checo Pérez Returns to the Podium...

Quarterback and wide receiver leave Raiders Tirol

Who has won the 2023 General Elections in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy