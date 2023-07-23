Only four points separated Helcelet decathletes from winning in Bydgoszcz

A month ago in Ratingen, Helcelet scored 7844 points, he withdrew from the home championship in Přerov at the beginning of June right after the first hundred.

In Poland, the reigning Czech vice-champion Marek Lukáš finished seventh and with a total of 7478 points fell short of his performance in Přerov (7794). Ondřej Kopecký did not finish the first competition day.

The Austrian Sarah Lagger was the best in the heptathlon with 6089 points. Kateřina Dvořáková withdrew after the opening discipline of the second day of the distance.

Athletic multi-event meeting in Bydhoště (Poland): Men: Decathlon: 1. Kazmirek (German) 8038 (100 m: 11.08 – distance: 702 – shot put: 14.42 – height: 197 – 400 m: 48.69 – 110 m breaststroke: 14.58 – discus: 42.92 – pole: 500 – javelin: 60.92 – 1500 m: 4:39.34 )2. HELCELET 8034 (11.08 – 722 – 15.10 – 197 – 50.31 – 14.52 – 44.48 – 470 – 66.19 – 4:46.62)…7. LUKÁŠ 7478 (11.10 – 687 – 14.03 – 179 – 50.35 – 14.60 – 40.42 – 420 – 63.46 – 4:40.96) KOPECKÝ (all CR) did not finish Women: Heptathlon: 1. Laggerová (Austria) 6089 (100 m b. 14.28 – height: 174 – shot put: 14.21 – 200 m: 25.63 – distance: 609 – javelin: 47.44 – 800 m: 2:13.01)…K. DVOŘÁKOVÁ (ČR) did not finish

