UDINE. «No, we have not lacked the fury. We have to be calm, we are making a great journey: we need a bit more clarity ».

Dribbling was not Andrea Sottil’s strong point even as a player. He preferred to anticipate. Then to the limit sweep.

in the away match in Cremona he also did it in words, when a simple statistic came up, the reflection of the last 90 minutes here in Cremona: in the last three days of the championship he scored only one goal, thus collecting two points out of 9.

The analysis

«Ours was a drumming game, it started well, with rhythm, we were masters of the field. We missed the forward thrust, but then there are the opponents and these are always tricky matches: we knew it, we didn’t expect to come here for a walk ».

.

Udinese is not sorry to the Venaria Reale technician: he immediately tells Dazn to repeat the same concept shortly after, in the press room, once the TV tour is over. “We have had many opportunities: I have seen the statistics, the numbers are very positive”.

Those of the Opta report 7 shots out of the mirror (against 6 of the Cremonese) 3 rejected (against 5), as many in the mirror (against 2).

Badness

Here we come, at this point the discourse on the fury has not taken possession of Udinese as it did a few days ago. «You tell me if the rage is lacking: it doesn’t seem to me. A goal in the last three days? If a shot ends up against the crossbar like it did to Samardzic or Deulofeu with Lazio, what should I say? It is an imprecise technical gesture and a bit unfortunate, it is not the fault of the little fury ».

Lovric leaves the pitch injured (photo Petrussi)

Then the verbal tackle is triggered: “I see the boys every day, they work to improve themselves, to grow, they do it with professionalism and even malice during the week”. The impression remains of an attack that is sometimes a bit soft – but don’t let Malesani hear you – that has wrinkled the anti-Cremonese tactical plan. An impression rejected to the sender by Sottil: “I don’t see any bending.”

The last action

And if between Sassuolo, Inter and Verona the bianconeri had managed to place the final leg taking home the full loot, this time they paid for the inaccuracy of an inexplicably not very productive Deulofeu, a sort of continuation of the one seen in the second half with Toro, when the overtaking goal failed. In a nutshell, if for the whole match Udinese made a mistake in finishing (“I’m working a lot on this aspect: we have quality, we don’t need the frenzy”), the biggest regret is linked to the wasted restart action they have in fact, the meeting ended: “Yes, we had the last counterattack, but also an important domination, Cremonese was not seen very much”.

She didn’t see much like Beto, used in the last quarter of an hour: «But Success made us climb very well. The jab was missing ».