In the midweek round of Serie C, the expected return to victory for Pordenone did not arrive, which in Lignano against Renate collects the second consecutive draw, the third in the last five games. A point that is worth extending to the top of the standings, but only temporarily, waiting for the matches scheduled at 6 pm, FeralpiSalò at home with Padova, Vicenza at Menti with Novara and Pro Sesto on the friendly field with Mantova.

The match at Teghil opens, somewhat surprisingly, with the goal from the visitors’ advantage: in the 4th minute Sorrentino hits the post, which Nepi pounces on for the winning tap-in. The black and greens react immediately and in the 5th minute Zammarini tries with a right footed shot from outside, but the ball goes wide.

The hosts insisted, looking for an equaliser: in the 10th minute Burrai’s corner and Pinato’s header on the back, then a nice volley from Giorico and a quick reaction from Drago, who deflects for a corner. After half an hour, a cross from Bruscagin and a header from Zammarini on the back foot.

Pordenone also hit the post in the 33rd minute with Burrai’s sharp right-footed shot from the edge. The ball then slams into Drago’s back, denying the equal to the lizards. Pari who arrives a minute later: plot in the area with Pinato serving Palombi, good at freeing himself from the shot and overcoming the opposing goalkeeper with a precise right into the corner.

The end of the first half was sparkling, in which Anghileri’s right-footed shot from outside was blocked by Festa. It was a great opportunity for Sorrentino, who shot towards goal but the black and green goalkeeper saved in two stages.

Occasional for the home team on 13′ of the second half: Zammarini serves Palombi in the area who ends with a left footed shot wide of the opponent’s goal. The challenge is open, with different emotions on both fronts and in the 25th minute a right foot from Saporetti commits Festa in a corner.

In the final minutes, the two latest arrivals in the house of the green lizards make their debut, Gucher, who replaces Giorico, and Edera, who takes over from Zammarini. Shortly after Piscopo nearly scores the winning goal with a header that Drago barely touches, just enough to cause the ball to carom into the post to his left. In full stoppage time Drago saves again his goals from Dubickas’ header from a few steps away, which is deflected for a corner.

PORDENONE-RENATE 1-1

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Bruscagin, Pirrello, Ajeti, Benedetti; Giorico (40′ st Gucher), Burrai, Pinato (11′ st Deli); Zammarini (40′ st Edera); Candellone (11′ st Dubickas), Palombi (20′ st Piscopo). Available: Martinez, Giust, Maset, La Rosa, Torrasi, Ingrosso, Negro, Puzzangara. All. Di Carlo.

RENATE (4-3-3): Dragon; Anghileri, Angeli, Silva, Possenti (29′ st Colombini); Baldassin, Esposito (30′ st Nelli), Marano (30′ st Simonetti); Nepi (36′ st Ghezzi), Sorrentino, Saporetti. Available: Furlanetto, Ciarmoli, Ermacora. All. Dossena.

Referee: Pascarella of Nocera Inferiore, assistants Pascali of Bologna and Bianchini of Perugia. Poli di Verona fourth official.

Scorers: al 4′ Nepi, al 34′ Palombi.

Note: Pinato, Baldassin, Angeli and Bruscagin booked. Corners 8-3. Recovery: 4′ pt.