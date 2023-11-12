Only Plzeň is playing at home after the cup, Sparta and Slavia will be tested by tough matches away from home

The strong trio has a busy schedule before the national team break. Sparta intends to defend its two-point lead at the top of the table against Slavia in Ostrava against fifth-placed Baník, who will face a match at the stadium of sixth-placed Olomouc in the evening. The fourth Plzeň hosts the seventh Slovácko.

In Thursday’s Europa League match, the Spartans lost 1:2 to Rangers in Glasgow and complicated the situation in the group. The Letenský team can reinforce the knowledge that they have not lost to Baník in the top competition thirteen times in a row since April 2018. Slezáné, led by former Sparta player and coach Pavel Hapal, won 3:1 in Karviná last time after a turnaround in the second half.

The Danish coach of Sparta Brian Priske is coaching the 50th match in the Czech league.

On the other hand, the Slavists beat AS Rome 2:0 in the Europa League and boosted their confidence after Sunday’s 1:2 home defeat against Plzeň, their first loss of the top flight season. Sišivani defeated Olomouc in six of the last seven league matches.

Plzeň also won the cups at home on Thursday, securing a place in the round of 16 of the Conference League thanks to a 1:0 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb. According to coach Miroslav Koubek, it will be difficult to switch to the domestic competition. His charges did not win the last two league matches with Slovácko.