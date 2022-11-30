Home Sports Only the signatures are missing, rain of millions: CR7 to Al-Nassr, one step agreement
Sports

Only the signatures are missing, rain of millions: CR7 to Al-Nassr, one step agreement

by admin
Only the signatures are missing, rain of millions: CR7 to Al-Nassr, one step agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo always working to solve his future. Now the deal with Al-Nassr is about to close. There are no legal obstacles. There is only one really indecent proposal…

The World Cup is on fire, but CR7, the symbol of Portugal, is also focused on his activity at club level and is close to closing the deal with Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, as announced by MARCA one week does.

The agreement that is about to be signed will be for two and a half years

The amount of the operation is 200 million euros per season, including salary and advertising deals. No team from the old continent comes even remotely close to the proposal of the Arab team, not even the MLS.

The striker finds himself without a team after the conflict with the management and the coach of Manchester United and which was resolved with the mutual termination, after many tensions and some spite. The confrontation with Ten Hag led to a wall to wall in which the Portuguese ended up having the worst.

Arab football is growing, but the media boost that will be given by the arrival of CR7 will be unprecedented. Al-Nassr is led by Rudi García, former Roma coach, and among the players the presence of the Colombian goalkeeper Ospina ex Napoli and the Spanish Álvaro González ex Lazio stand out.

Now the Riyadh team will try to regain dominance in the national competition (Al-Shabab is now in the lead, while Al-Hilal won the last national tournament) and position itself on the world football map with the presence by Cristiano Ronaldo. Home games are played at Msool Park stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 fans.

See also  A blue dream for the young Simone Spediacci

November 30, 2022 (change November 30, 2022 | 10:42 am)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The sensor confirms that Ronaldo did not touch...

Reading labels, avoiding obstacles, knowing if the light...

Inter, Skriniar waiting. The club will not make...

Andrea Agnelli’s Juve: the balance of 12 years...

Messi to overcome Diego and change history. Today’s...

Golf, Tiger Woods always number 1: popularity is...

Gino Pozzo’s 10 discoveries playing for the World...

Extra large recoveries at the World Cup, here’s...

Pordenone launches the sprint for the winter title:...

Asia’s No. 1 star is being abused by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy