Ons Jabeur has high expectations

Ons Jabeur didn’t want to look at all. But in the end, my curiosity was probably too great. After all, it’s not every day that you are the main actress in a Netflix series. Not even if you’re one of the best tennis players in the world. And so Jabeur watched as she started a triumphal march at the most traditional of all Grand Slam tournaments. How she cheered, lap by lap getting closer and closer to the big goal. And how she ended up losing the Wimbledon final.

It’s been almost exactly a year since the Tunisian had to accept her most bitter defeat in the biggest match of her career. She wanted to make all of Africa proud with the first Grand Slam title for an Arab player. For one set she looked like a sure winner against Kazakh Yelena Rybakina before the game slipped away and the dream ended in tears. The whole thing is documented in the Netflix series “Break Point”. “It was hard to look back on,” Jabeur said recently.

