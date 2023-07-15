Home » Ons Jabeur has high expectations
Sports

Ons Jabeur has high expectations

by admin
Ons Jabeur has high expectations

Ons Jabeur didn’t want to look at all. But in the end, my curiosity was probably too great. After all, it’s not every day that you are the main actress in a Netflix series. Not even if you’re one of the best tennis players in the world. And so Jabeur watched as she started a triumphal march at the most traditional of all Grand Slam tournaments. How she cheered, lap by lap getting closer and closer to the big goal. And how she ended up losing the Wimbledon final.

It’s been almost exactly a year since the Tunisian had to accept her most bitter defeat in the biggest match of her career. She wanted to make all of Africa proud with the first Grand Slam title for an Arab player. For one set she looked like a sure winner against Kazakh Yelena Rybakina before the game slipped away and the dream ended in tears. The whole thing is documented in the Netflix series “Break Point”. “It was hard to look back on,” Jabeur said recently.

See also  Samuele Ceccarelli and Marcell Jacobs' words as a true captain: what a spot for Italian athletics

You may also like

Livestream – The 14th stage of the Tour...

Title: “Tijuana Defeats Cruz Azul 2-1 with Gonzalez’s...

Jannik Sinner was beaten by Novak Djokovic in...

Title: “Chinese Women’s Volleyball Team Triumphs Over Brazil:...

World Cup in Australia: “Bush full of snakes”...

there is also the campaign – Sport Marketing...

South Africa wins friendly against Costa Rica after...

Merida Scultura Endurance GR: the high-speed gravel

Title: Liverpool’s Darwin Nunes Takes on Red Army’s...

FC Bayern: Missed the big goal – Neuer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy