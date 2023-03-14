Home Sports Ons Jabeur still too fair and eliminated in the third round of Indian Wells
Ons Jabeur still too fair and eliminated in the third round of Indian Wells

Ons Jabeur still too fair and eliminated in the third round of Indian Wells

Fate had been mischievous with Ons Jabeur. Back on the circuit after her knee injury, the Tunisian found Marketa Vondrousova, the one who had beaten her for her last match (at the Australian Open), in the third round in Indian Wells. And things didn’t really go well for the two-time Grand Slam finalist, beaten in straight sets (7-6 [5]6-4).

A premature elimination not really surprising for the world No. 4 since she had explained after her first match that she had not yet recovered all her abilities. “My knee is at 80%, I would say. At least the pain isn’t there. I’m getting stronger and getting my movements back, but for sure I haven’t recovered 100% yet.”she explained.

Jabeur, even diminished, nevertheless wanted to line up during this American tour made up of two Masters 1000. Probably prematurely but she assumed her choice. “Do you want the truth? You know, it’s a tough decision to make to come back to competition, and I was the one who insisted on coming back to Indian Wells and Miami. It was probably too early to come back, but I challenged it for myself. » That she will try again to raise in Florida.

