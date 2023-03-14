Jabeur, even diminished, nevertheless wanted to line up during this American tour made up of two Masters 1000. Probably prematurely but she assumed her choice. “Do you want the truth? You know, it’s a tough decision to make to come back to competition, and I was the one who insisted on coming back to Indian Wells and Miami. It was probably too early to come back, but I challenged it for myself. » That she will try again to raise in Florida.