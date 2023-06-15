Home » ÖOC accepts the original election proposal
The extraordinary general meeting of the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) will take place on July 3rd in Vienna and the election proposal of the election committee, which was last dismissed by the ÖOC, will be put to the vote. The board of the ÖOC decided unanimously in a meeting on Wednesday and on the recommendation of the executive committee and wants to bring calm to the tense situation.

The election proposal provides for the incumbent Karl Stoss as president, with Roswitha Stadlober (Ski Austria), Sonja Spendelhofer (athletics) and Thomas Reichenauer (wrestling) listed as vice presidents. The board consists of eight members. However, it is questionable whether the election proposal will receive a majority in the general meeting.

