ÖOC: Power struggles in the local Olympic village

Kogler appeared thoughtful and worried at the same time. “I appeal to what defines sport: to cohesion. Working together brings much more than opposition. Austrian sport in connection with Olympic organization and secondment issues would do well to concentrate on what unites and not look for what divides,” said Kogler in an ORF TV interview, also with regard to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“I understand arguments when there are different opinions, that also belongs in society and in parliament,” says Kogler. But in the end it has to be more than just striving for power or accepting and interpreting sensitivities. Either it’s about them greater common cause or the other. Nobody should forget – this applies to sports officials: what they are there to stand for is bigger than themselves.

Power struggle at the Austrian Olympic Committee The house blessing in the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) is crooked. The new election of the board was postponed until autumn, and the election committee lost confidence on the initiative of ÖOC President Karl Stoss. A power struggle is looming in the ÖOC. Sports Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) urged reason and unity.

Proposal for election in advance to the media

Bone of contention: The election proposal was forwarded to the media in advance, even before it had reached the athletes’ commission and the board. The chairman of the current election committee is Sportunion President Peter McDonald, and representatives of ASKÖ and ASVÖ as well as four professional associations also belong to the commission. According to Stoss, the new election committee should also include athletes.

According to Stoss, the fact that the board election list was passed on to the media in advance was irritating and led to a loss of trust. Above all, Stoss was annoyed that the athletes’ commission reacted immediately after the list was published with a letter to the chairman of the election commission, expressing their wishes and suggestions, but the committee did not respond to them in any way. “The well-being of the athletes is absolutely paramount and must be taken into account.”

Unique situation

Hans Niessl, President of Sport Austria since 2019, spoke of a precarious situation. “I don’t think it has happened before in the history of Austrian sport that an election committee was elected and the decision of the election committee was then not accepted. And the elected election committee was even distrusted,” said Niessl.

However, he was confident that a consensus could be found. “The fact that people say how can we set up the ÖOC so that the necessary acceptance is given. That’s the most important. The athletes must have the best qualifications. They probably don’t care who is actually on the ÖOC board. They want good framework conditions.”

This compromise of relying on the tried and tested and also implementing innovations in certain areas with the current President is a challenge that, said Niessl, “has not yet been successful, but must be successful”. Breaking off talks does not serve the Olympic spirit. “For me, consensus is the greatest achievement of a democracy. That’s exactly what we need now at the ÖOC.”

Lack of understanding at McDonald

Sports Union President McDonald defended his commission’s election proposal. “We submitted an election proposal that would have doubled the number of female members on the board, and would have significantly rejuvenated and renewed it in general. The electoral commission drew up this proposal unanimously, and it would have been broadly accepted by the general meeting.”

By dismissing the election commission, the old board prevented its own deselection, at least for the time being. “Rejecting a good nomination just because the media has already made it public is absurd,” said McDonald. Stoss said: “It is an absolute abuse of trust if you try to exert pressure through the media.”