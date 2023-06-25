Home » ÖOC shooters get team bronze with air rifle
Sports

ÖOC shooters get team bronze with air rifle

by admin
ÖOC shooters get team bronze with air rifle

Austrian shooters Alexander Schmirl, Martin Strempfl and Andreas Thum took team bronze in the 10m air rifle competition at the European Games in Poland on Saturday. The trio clearly won the small final in Wroclaw after winning eight of nine series against Ukraine 16-2.

The red-white-red team only missed qualifying for the final by 0.3 points. On Friday, Strempfl got the first quota place for the Austrian shooters for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris with fourth place in the individual with the air rifle. In the women’s competition, Marlene Pribitzer, Nadine Ungerank and Sheileen Waibel finished sixth.

See also  Fan Zhendong: I hope to taste Chengdu cuisine after the World Table Tennis Championships

You may also like

Dodgers rally to beat Astros 8-7 after Houston...

The Champions League is calling! There is a...

LaLiga International Promises | Espanyol knocks Madrid down...

Tennis: Ofner receives a Wimbledon wild card

Jean-Aimé Toupane, after the defeat of France against...

Paris bid 300 million euros for Mbappe, Real...

Dujuan Richards: Chelsea sign 17-year-old Jamaica striker

6 Czech female golfers passed the cut in...

Women’s PGA Championship: Leona Maguire takes one-shot lead...

Barcelona try to convince James Nnaji to postpone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy