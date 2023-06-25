ÖOC shooters get team bronze with air rifle

Austrian shooters Alexander Schmirl, Martin Strempfl and Andreas Thum took team bronze in the 10m air rifle competition at the European Games in Poland on Saturday. The trio clearly won the small final in Wroclaw after winning eight of nine series against Ukraine 16-2.

The red-white-red team only missed qualifying for the final by 0.3 points. On Friday, Strempfl got the first quota place for the Austrian shooters for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris with fourth place in the individual with the air rifle. In the women’s competition, Marlene Pribitzer, Nadine Ungerank and Sheileen Waibel finished sixth.

