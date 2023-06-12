ÖOC: Umbrella organizations stay away from the election committee

The Working Group for Sport and Physical Culture in Austria (ASKÖ), the General Sports Association of Austria (ASVÖ) and the Sportunion not only refrain from participating again, the three umbrella organizations once again called on the ÖOC General Assembly to vote on the already submitted election proposal in the assembly on put to the vote on Wednesday.

The dismissal of the election committee by the expiring board of directors, which was no longer technically responsible, was not only undemocratic, but also legally impossible, the three umbrella organizations announced in a joint broadcast. “We will therefore not comply with a request to nominate members for a new election committee and, in the spirit of sport, call for the expiring board to suspend corresponding activities until the extraordinary general meeting in order not to anticipate clarifications from them.”

Official dispute in the ÖOC When it comes to who should lead the way and set the tone in the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC), there is currently a lot of explosive contention, and a peaceful agreement seems a long way off.

In addition, an ordinary court of arbitration should deal with the fact that the outgoing board wanted to prevent the vote on an election proposal by the general meeting, it said. According to the APA, the ÖOC “takes note of the opinion of the umbrella organizations. Further steps to elect a new ÖOC board will be determined in the board meeting on June 14th.