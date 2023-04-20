Opava basketball players advanced to the league quarterfinals over Slavia

On Monday, Sláviste avoided elimination with a 92:87 win at home, but today they were not enough for Slezany from the start. They were already losing by 24 points at halftime, and in the final quarter they increased the home advantage even more.

“Today we fulfilled to the letter everything we said before the game. We were aggressive both in defense and in attack. We flew into the game with great energy and after the first quarter there was only one team on the field. We hesitated a little entering the in the third quarter, when Slavia flew at us for a change. However, we quickly recovered and once again firmly held the match in our hands,” said Opava assistant David Zach.

The best scorer of the match was the home team’s Jakub Mokráň with 23 points, Dantez Walton and Radek Pumprla each scored 21 points for Slavia. His older brother Pavel scored five points, four assists and three rebounds in the last game of his career.

“Today we received training on how to play for everything. Opava was better in all activities. I believe that my teammates will take an example from Opava’s performance,” said Pavel Pumprla.

The quarterfinals will begin on Friday with the series Pardubice – Ústí nad Labem and Děčín – Ostrava. The defending champion from Nymburk will face USK Prague, they will play the first match just like Brno against Opava on Sunday.