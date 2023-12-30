Opava dealt with Písek

Men’s Basketball Cooperative League – 18th round: Opava – Písek 105:94 (14:21, 52:41, 83:73) Most points: Townes 22, Slavík 17, Pecháček 16 – Novotný 23, Martin Svoboda 18, Sýkora 14. Pardubice – Olomouc 92:82 (19:21, 49:48, 71:58) Most points: Chatman 24, Šafarčík 16, Škifič 14 – McBrayer 19, Bailey 17, Feštr 16. Ostrava – USK Prague 76:70 (20: 20, 33:37, 58:48) Most points: Williams 22, Jeter 12, Rhodes 11 – Samoura 18, Švec 16, Johnson 13. Cologne – Nymburk 74:99 (11:19, 37:50, 59:68) Most points: Boškovič 16, Veljkovič and Halada each 12 – Gordon 17, Rylich 14, Svejcar and Tůma each 13. Děčín – Brno 70:58 (15:13, 40:31, 54:41) Most points: Matěj Svoboda 22, Pomikálek 13, Ogundiran and Šturanovič 9 each – Brown-Soares 16, Lee and Dáňa 9 each. Slavia Prague – Ústí nad Labem 92:101 after extra time. (26:19, 50:41, 68:57, 85:85) Most points: Varner 39, Agravanis 23, Okereafor 12 – Nichols 28, Pecka 27, Autrey 18.

