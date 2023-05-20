Opava – Prostějov 1:1, Wágner arranged for Příbram to win in Jihlava in the second league and move to second place

Příbram lost after Křehlík’s strike in the 24th minute, but Wágner equalized before halftime. The team captain decided in the 88th minute and scored his 17th goal of the season. Jihlava lost for the sixth time out of the last seven games.

Opava was put in the lead in the fifth minute by Šigut, and the home team confirmed for a long time that they were doing well against Prostějov. But in the 83rd minute, Bartolomeu scored a point for the visitors from the penalty spot. His team did not win away from home for the eighth time in a row, but they are five points clear of the relegation zone and close to safety.