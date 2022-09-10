It will be produced in 1982 units destined for the European market, with electric or petrol engine
To celebrate the 40th birthday of its successful compact, the house of lightning has churned out the Opel Corsa in special edition 40 Anniversary. Some aesthetic solutions, both outside and inside the cockpit, pay homage to the first version of 1982, starring in the successful television series “The boys of the 3rd C”. It can be ordered exclusively online, both petrol and 100% electric. Throughout Europe, 1,982 units of the jubilee edition are available, with a promotional starting price of 23,600 euros. The petrol-powered Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary is available online immediately, while orders for the Corsa-e will open on September 14. “An extraordinary car deserves an innovative sales method. This is why we offer the Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary exclusively online,” said Ciro Papa, Marketing Manager of Opel Italy. “This makes it even easier for our customers to secure their jubilee vehicle. Just click the button comfortably seated on your sofa, choose the dealer where to receive it, wait for the car to be delivered and then enjoy it”.
Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary: characteristics
The references to the ancestor start from the body color called “Rekord Red” with black roof and trim. The same color as the seventeen-inch light alloy wheels embellished with glossy black finishes with matt gray inserts. The interior of the Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary plays on the balance between the current and the nostalgic with the modern interpretation of the original finish of the tartan seats. The label numbered from 0001 to 1982 positioned on the black finish of the passenger side dashboard is a must. Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary boasts a very rich standard equipment: from multimedia radio (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) to LED headlights, up to electronic driver assistance systems such as accident warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. . As for the engines, the petrol petrol versions are entrusted to the 1.2 PureTech 3-cylinder 75, 100 or 130 Hp. The Opel Corsa-e, on the other hand, is powered by a 100 kW / 136 horsepower electric motor and 260 Nm of torque.