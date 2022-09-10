To celebrate the 40th birthday of its successful compact, the house of lightning has churned out the Opel Corsa in special edition 40 Anniversary. Some aesthetic solutions, both outside and inside the cockpit, pay homage to the first version of 1982, starring in the successful television series “The boys of the 3rd C”. It can be ordered exclusively online, both petrol and 100% electric. Throughout Europe, 1,982 units of the jubilee edition are available, with a promotional starting price of 23,600 euros. The petrol-powered Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary is available online immediately, while orders for the Corsa-e will open on September 14. “An extraordinary car deserves an innovative sales method. This is why we offer the Opel Corsa 40 Anniversary exclusively online,” said Ciro Papa, Marketing Manager of Opel Italy. “This makes it even easier for our customers to secure their jubilee vehicle. Just click the button comfortably seated on your sofa, choose the dealer where to receive it, wait for the car to be delivered and then enjoy it”.