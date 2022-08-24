Original title: The opening of the 16th Beijing Games Cai Qi announced the opening and Chen Jining delivered the opening speech

Beijing News According to the official Weibo news of Sports Beijing, on the morning of August 24, the opening ceremony of the 16th Beijing Games was held at the National Gymnasium. Cai Qi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, announced the opening of the Beijing Municipal Games. Chen Jining, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, delivered an opening speech. Li Wei, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Wei Xiaodong, chairman of the CPPCC, attended.

The opening ceremony consists of two parts: ceremony and exhibition. About 1,400 people including responsible comrades of the State Sports General Administration, responsible comrades of relevant units in Beijing and districts, representatives from all walks of life and media reporters attended the event.

At the opening ceremony, the promotional video of the current city games was played first, and then the organizing committee projected the scene of Beijing’s central axis carrying the city’s historical and cultural features through a light show. In the light channel, the national flag team, the flag team, the referee team and the athletes from the representative teams from all districts of the city entered the stadium in turn, and the representatives of the athletes, coaches and referees took the oath successively. In his speech, Chen Jining extended sincere greetings to all athletes, coaches, referees and the city’s sports workers. He said that the municipal party committee and municipal government resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on sports work, always take meeting the people’s sports needs and promoting people’s all-round development as the starting point and end point, and promote national fitness to achieve new results and competitive sports to climb again. At the new peak, sports has become the most dazzling business card of Beijing, the “city of double Olympics”. It is hoped that the participants of the event will vigorously promote the spirit of Chinese sports and the spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, strive to hold a wonderful and successful sports event, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress! See also Xie Zhenye advances to the men's 200m semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games After the opening ceremony, two youth men’s basketball teams from Xicheng District and Miyun District jointly staged a unique basketball exhibition match. During the period, there were also wonderful display performances such as breakdance, cheerleading, and ultimate Frisbee. As the city’s highest-level comprehensive sports event, the Municipal Games is held every four years. With the theme of “Splendid 16th National Games, Vibrant Double Olympic City”, this year’s Games consists of two parts: the youth athletics group and the mass group. Among them, the youth competition group has a total of 28 major events and 33 minor events, as well as 4 performance events of rock climbing, synchronized swimming, skateboarding, and breakdancing. A total of more than 12,000 players participated in the competition, and the scale of participation reached a new high. The mass competition consists of 15 major events, including 7 National Games mass events of table tennis, badminton, Go, chess, bridge, roller skating, and air volleyball, and 3 traditional sports such as health qigong, Chinese wrestling, and kite. Tennis, football, basketball, shuttlecock, and marathon are 5 mass popular events, and the small items have been greatly increased from 24 in the last Municipal Games to 111, with nearly 7,000 participants. According to the overall arrangement of the competition schedule, the youth competition group has completed 20 events including judo and track and field, and the mass group competitions have also started in August. The opening ceremony was presided over by Zhang Jiandong, deputy mayor of Beijing. Li Yingchuan, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration and member of the party group, and city leaders Yin Yong, Zhao Lei, Liu Yunguang, Dai Binbin and Yu Changhui attended the opening ceremony. See also Fieg, Riffeser Monti confirmed as president - Economy Edited by Chen YantingReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

