Opening match of China Rock Climbing League

2023-04-10 11:11:00





Source: People’s Daily





reporter Li Yang

The opening match of the 2023 China Rock Climbing League finished at the rock climbing base of Wuhan Sports Center on the 9th. Zhang Dingfeng from Shandong and Deng Lijuan from Hunan won the men’s and women’s speed championships respectively. Hu Junzhe from Guangdong and Wei Yali from Guizhou won the men’s and women’s biathlon championships.

There were 16 participants in the men’s and women’s speed finals on the 8th, and the competition adopted a knockout mode of catch-and-shoot competition. Cao Long, who won the bronze medal in the speed competition of the Rock Climbing World Cup, climbed to a good result of 5.09 seconds in the eight-to-four competition, but he made a mistake in the semi-finals and was eliminated. Zhang Dingfeng finally won the championship with a time of 5.46 seconds. In the women’s group, Deng Lijuan, who won the gold in the national championship not long ago, won the championship again with a time of 7.12 seconds.

In the women’s biathlon final on the 9th, Wei Yali and Wu Chunhua from Guizhou won the championship and runner-up respectively, and Chen Zhuoying from Guangdong won the third place. In the men’s biathlon final, Hu Junzhe, Chen Yongchen from Zhejiang, and Yao Jinwei from Guangdong won the championship, second and third place respectively.