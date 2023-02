Registrations on the portal www.torneoravano.com they started today, Monday 30 January and ended on Friday 10 March.

The dates of the Pre-phases in the various Provinces are being defined for the month of April and the first days of May.

The final stages in Genoa are scheduled from 15-25 May 2023 in the Jean Nouvel Pavilion – Fiera – Porto Antico.

All the 2023 Regulations have been updated by the relevant Sports Federations, which we thank for their close cooperation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook