Opening victories for Misolic and Melzer in Mauthausen

Filip Misolic and Gerald Melzer celebrated opening wins at the Challenger tournament in Mauthausen on Monday. Misolic reached the second round with a 4:6 6:3 6:2 against the French Giovanni Perricard, Melzer advanced thanks to a 7:6 (7/1) 1:6 6:0 against the Australian James McCabe.

Dominic Thiem meanwhile has to deal with compatriot Matthias Ujvary at the start on Tuesday. The 18-year-old from Burgenland was the only one of an Austrian quintet to survive the qualification, first defeating Beibit Zhukayev (KAZ) 6:2 6:4 and then Branko Djuric (SRB) 6:4 6:2.

For number 1,277 in the world, it is the first main competition at challenger level and thus the greatest success to date. “Playing against Dominic on Center Court in front of so many people is just awesome. The game has an extremely high priority in my young career. I’m really looking forward to the game. It’s a really great experience for me,” said Ujvary.

Erstrundentableau:
Dominic Thiem (AUT/1) Matthias Ujvary (AUT) -:- -:-
Federico Delbonis (ARG) Manuel Guinard (FRA) -:- -:-
Dino Przmic (CRO) Miljan Zekic (SRB) -:- -:-
Leandro Riedi (SUI/7) Adiran Andrew (BUL) -:- -:-
Gijs Brouwer (NED/4) Alexander Ritschard (SUI) -:- -:-
Hamad Medjadovic (SRB) Lucas Gerch (GER) -:- -:-
Sandro Kopp (AUT) Alexander Latsarow (BUL) -:- -:-
Dennis Novak (AUT/8) Harold Mayot (FRA) -:- -:-
Filip Misolic (AUT/5) John Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) 4:6 6:3 6:2
Marius Child (ROU) Hendrik Jebens (GER) -:- -:-
Gerald Melzer (AUT) James McCabe (AUS) 7:6 (7/1) 1:6 6:0
Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) Facundo Bagnis (ARG/3) -:- -:-
Sebastian Ofner (AUT/6) Louis Wessels (GER) -:- -:-
Damian Wenger (SUI) Mirza Basic (BIH) -:- -:-
Luke Neumayer (AUT) Dan Sweeney (AUS) -:- -:-
Hugo Gaston (FRA/2) Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) -:- -:-
Qualification, second round:
Matthias Ujvary (AUT) Branko Djuric (SRB) 6:4 6:2
Marius Child (ROU/9) David Pichler (AUT) 7:5 6:1
First round:
Matthias Ujvary (AUT) Beibit Chukayev (KAZ/4) 6:2 6:4
David Pichler (AUT) Henri Squire (GER/5) 7:5 6:4
Marius Child (ROU/9) Manuel Lazic (AUT) 6:3 6:0
Illja Martschenko (UKR/6) Joel Josef Schwarzler (AUT) 7:5 6:2
Lucas Gerch (GER/7) Sam Weissborn (AUT) 7:6 (7/4) 6:2
