Hypo Tirol and TSV Hartberg won the opening games of the “Best of Five” semifinals in the Austrian Volley League Men on Saturday at home.

While the winner of the regular season from Tyrol played very easily in the 3:0 (23, 15, 15) against Ried, the Oststeirer defeated SK Aich/Dob 3:1 (22, -18, 23, 22). The second games will take place on Wednesday in Ried and Bleiburg respectively.

