Sports

by admin
Austria’s 3×3 basketball players took part in the action at the World Championships on the Rathausplatz in Vienna for the first time on Wednesday with a win. Nico Kaltenbrunner, Filip Krämer, Matthias Linortner and team newcomer Rashaan Mbemba defeated Slovenia in Pool B by 21:15. In the second game in the evening (9.40 p.m., live on ORF Sport + and in the live stream) Australia is waiting as an opponent.

Cheered on by the fans in the arena, which was almost full by late afternoon, the Austrians had everything on the court under control from the fifth minute. Linortner with nine points and Kaltenbrunner with eight points turned out to be leaders in the opening win. Mbemba contributed four points on his debut.

Sovereign start of the basketball men

“Great” atmosphere

The ÖBV players praised the atmosphere on the Rathausplatz as “great” and “incredible”. It was “a dream” to play in front of such a crowd, added Linortner from Upper Austria, who was successful four times from distance. For Mbemba, the fans are “amazing”.

Immediately before the Austrians entered the World Cup, the two favorites in Pool B also had their first appearance in Vienna. The USA defeated Latvia 21:17.

On Thursday, the ÖBV women will be in action again. They face Brazil (5.35pm) and defending champions France (9.40pm). ORF Sport + broadcasts live from 5:05 p.m.

