Openjobmetis Varese, clear success in the test against SAM Massagno

Large success for Openjobmetis Varese who, without Ulaneo (kept at precautionary rest due to elbow discomfort) prevailed against SAM Massagno within friendly walls with the result of 92 to 58. Good performance from the red and whites, led by the hand of the Librizzi duo -Woldetensae. Coach Bialaszewski’s boys will be back on the pitch on Saturday 16th at 8.30pm for the Lombardy Trophy against Cremona.

The guests start strong with a 7-0 break which the red and whites are quick to cancel with a 9-0 partial inspired by Hanlan. Openjobmetis does not slow down its momentum, on the contrary, it increases the pace with Woldetensae, Cauley-Stein and Librizzi who set the score at 27-15 in the 10th minute. The start of the second period is bland with the two teams unable to attack offensively. Librizzi and McDermott gave the red and whites a shock as they unblocked their team and then spread to 50-30 in the 20th minute.

After a “poorer” third quarter in terms of baskets, with Varese good at controlling the pace while keeping the gap practically unchanged at 30′ (65-47), the red and whites close the practice at the start of the last quarter thanks to repeated triples by Librizzi inspired which sets the final score at 92-58.

OPENJOBMETIS VARESE-SAM MASSAGNO: 92-58 (27-15; 50-30; 65-47)

Openjobmetis Varese: Shahid 4, Kouassi ne, Cauley-Stein 6, Woldetensae 20, Zhao ne, Moretti 4, Librizzi 19, Virginio 3, Hanlan 12, McDermott 9, Assui, Brown 15. Coach: Tom Bialaszewski.

SAM Massagno: Martino 2, Madljan 13, Koludrovic, Solca 4, Tanackovic 2, Paige 10, Steinmann 18, Langford 7, Clanton 2, Togni. Coach: Robbi Angelo Gubitosa.