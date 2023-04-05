Home Sports Oper Firmino competition, the price of Vlahovic, Milan shopping from Lyon, the return of Vieira and Luis Enrique…
Oper Firmino competition, the price of Vlahovic, Milan shopping from Lyon, the return of Vieira and Luis Enrique…

Oper Firmino competition, the price of Vlahovic, Milan shopping from Lyon, the return of Vieira and Luis Enrique…

Inter: keep an eye on Roma for Firmino

The first round of the semifinal of Italian Cup it ends with a draw and with the usual controversy. L’Inter partially recovers the smile mocking the Juventus at the last breath, the draw of Luke on a penalty fixes the final result on 1-1.

Firmino is Inter’s big dream

And speaking of attackers, the management is also working to strengthen the forward department. Eyes always on Roberto Firmino which will expire with the Liverpool next June, the nerazzurri could convince the brazilian player with an important signing, but the free transfer appeals to many, including the Roma interested in the deal.

Vlahovic, is the price going down?

Also there Juventus focuses on planning the future it could see Dusan Vlahovic far from Torino. Even in last night’s match the attacker was unable to clock in, the so-so year of bomber ex Fiorentina continue and the rating may go down.

Can Vlahovic leave at the end of the season?

The player has admirers in England, but the Old Lady may have to settle for less than 100 million euros. The Manchester United he always seems interested in the deal, but Vlahovic’s lack of goals could change the possible conditions of a negotiation set up between the two clubs.

Milan knocks on Lyon?

Target Milan?

Il Milan look for new talents to enhance and shape, that’s why Houssem Aouar expiring of the contract with the Lyon, would represent the perfect profile for the Rossoneri midfielder. The class of ’98 already has some experience and could strengthen the roster of a team that especially in midfield needs to raise the bar. Paul Maldini and the entourage of Aouar they could and should meet in the coming weeks to enter into negotiations.

Patrick Vieira could be back soon

In England the coaches’ waltz continues, the next sacking could be Steve Coopertechnician of Nottingham Forestwho yesterday lost 2-1 at the home of Leeds. As reported by the Daily Mailthe company would already be evaluating the replacement, i.e Patrick Vieira in turn exempted from Crystal Palace some weeks ago.

Luis Enrique: London Calling

The coach theme also holds sway at Londonfrom the parts of Stamford Bridge the umpteenth technician who will sit on the bench is being evaluated Blues. After Potter’s farewell, various names have circulated during the week, but in the last few hours the hypothesis of an arrival of Luis Enrique. According to the latest rumors, the Spanish coach is already in the city in the company of his entourage, is the signing close?

