The announcement of the president of Shakhtar after the 100 million transfer: “Their acts of courage are unparalleled in modern history”

Seventy million plus 30 in bonuses: the operation that brought Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea will not only concern the Ukrainian club. The president of the club, Rinat Akhmetov, announced in a long statement on the club’s website that he will allocate 23 million euros “to help our soldiers and their families”. And he then explained that “the money will be used to cover various needs: from the provision of medical care, prostheses and psychological support to the satisfaction of specific requests. To ensure transparency, the project will have an independent team, which will be in contact with the defenders of Azovstal, their families, health workers and volunteers”.

The project — The funds are part of the “Heart of Azovstal” project launched by Akhmetov to help those who defend Mariupol and the families of fallen soldiers. “Their acts of courage are unparalleled in modern history. It is they, their sacrifice and their courage that helped contain the enemy in the first months of the war” underlined the president of Shakhtar. Akhmetov also thanked “the civilized world that helped Ukraine. Today we can talk about Ukrainian football thanks to the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian people and the huge support of the entire civilized world. Only by joining efforts will we defeat the evil that has arrived in our homes”.

The president explained that his dream remains to win in Europe: “Unfortunately, it is now impossible, as Ukraine is fighting the horrendous and unjust war waged against us by Russia. But I am confident that we will win. And we will play a friendly against Chelsea at the Donbass Arena in a Ukrainian Donetsk”. See also Putin is looking for new recruits and opens barracks to 40-50 year olds

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 12:26)

