Thirty-six champions protagonists of the recent Serie A past, on the pitch to enhance the positive values ​​of football. The gathering of Operation Nostalgia, the historic community dedicated to football stories and personalities. The awaited appointment, the first post Covid, will be supported by Planetwin365.news, official partner of ON, and foresees the friendly match with 36 great soccer stars (including five world champions). The names of the “guests” who, overall, have exceeded 7,000 appearances in Serie A and scored over 800 goals in the league are still top secret. As a prelude to the gathering, the editorial initiative Planet ChampiONs has instead been launched, which provides for a series of contents relating to the final stages of the Champions League – ad hoc columns to contests with prizes for readers – branded Operation Nostalgia, published on the Planetwin365 website .news. For some lucky ones there will also be the opportunity to experience the emotions of the major European competition at the home of the great former footballers who support the ON project.

See also  Looking forward to the summit meeting - an exclusive interview with Li Yingying, the main player of the Chinese women's volleyball team

