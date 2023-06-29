Operation Nostalgia, meeting in Ferrara: 14,000 for past champions

An evening of celebration and fun, with touches of class, sportsmanship and a nostalgic dive into the past. It closed the ‘Operation Nostalgia’ rally in Ferrara, organized with the support of the Planetwin365.news entertainment portal. On Saturday 24 June, at the Paolo Mazza stadium, they took to the field 36 great soccer champions, remained in the heart of the Italians, for a total of 9,123 appearances in Serie A and over 1,000 goals overall. To light up the evening, among others, the legends of Juventus and Roma Alessandro Del Piero e Francesco Tottiopponents again after doing it in A, but also Diego Militothe world champions Marco Amelia, Simon Barone e Cristian Zaccardo in addition to players such as All of Christmas, Stefano Fiore e David Pizarro. An evening that welcomed 14 thousand spectators in the stands, closed with the 4-3 of the Ceres team – led by the historic former Juventus captain – on the Planetwin365.news led by Totti. The evening meeting was the highlight of a day that already started in the morning in the Fan Village adjacent to the stadium: up to 6 pm, over 8 thousand fans colored Parco Coletta with their historic jerseys and were involved in entertainment activities of sporting passion, before attending the match.

The scoreboard

WHITE TEAM PLANETWIN365.NEWS-BLACK TEAM CERES 3-4

36′ Mills (B), 42′ rig. Del Piero (N), 48′ and 76′ Pizarro (B), 52′ and 67 Chevanton (N), 65′ De Ceglie (N), 67′ Chevanton (N)

PLANETWIN365.NEWS (4-4-2) WHITE TEAM: Freys; Balleri, Legrottaglie, A. Lucarelli, Tonetto; Orlandini, Barone, Tommasi, Candela; Totti, Milito. Entries: Ballotta, Biagianti, Pizarro, Maniero, Di Napoli, Sosa, Tonetto.

BLACK TEAM CERES (4-3-3): Amelia; Zaccardo, Galante, Paramatti, De Ceglie; Flower, Foxes, Karagounis; Del Piero, Chevanton, Di Natale. Entrances: Poggi, Colonnello, Altomare, Bressan, Taglialatela.

The initiative of Zanetti and the PUPI Foundation

Even the eve of the meeting reserved a special appointment: on Friday evening, some players called up for the match took part in the gala dinner in the heart of Ferrara which was attended by the founder of Fondazione PUPI Javier Zanetti. For the occasion it was launched by Planetwin365.news and ‘Operation Nostalgia’ a charity auction on the Foundation’s online channels in which two special experiences were up for grabs: an exclusive invitation for an “external” guest who sat right at the Nerazzurri legend’s table, and a seat in the Field Box at the Mazza to watch the match from the sidelines. The proceeds, approximately 2,000 euros, were donated to the PUPI Foundation of Zanetti and his wife Paula De La Fuente for support projects dedicated to children and adolescents.

