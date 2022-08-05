This morning, OPPO officially announced, At 19:00 on August 10th, the OPPO Watch 3 series and the new product launch of Wisdom Life will be held. Then OPPO brought a surprise to everyone, announcing that the basketball superstar Yi Jianlian joined OPPO and became the brand spokesperson of OPPO. OPPO has invited many celebrities as brand spokespersons, including Jay Chou, William Chan, Yang Yang, Li Yifeng, TFBOYS, Yang Mi, etc. But this is the first time to invite a sports superstar to endorse.

As the leader of the national men’s basketball team, the United Arab League is still the record holder of the CBA league score, and has played for many NBA teams and won many honors, which is exactly in line with the sports characteristics of OPPO Watch 3.

Although the direct effect of entertainment stars is more obvious and the exposure is higher, is the choice of a product’s spokesperson just to boost sales?

In fact, OPPO pays more attention to the things behind sports stars,The speed, passion, innovation and breakthroughs displayed by competitive sports are the deep match between the spokesperson and the core of the brand.

It is reported that in addition to the OPPO Watch 3 series, OPPO will also bring many new products such as the OPPO Band 2, the new OPPO Enco headset, the smart gimbal camera, and the new color matching of the OPPO Pad Air, which is worth looking forward to.