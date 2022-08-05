Home Sports OPPO has revealed that the next press conference of Yi Jianlian’s brand will be held at 19:00 on August 10- oppo Oppo mobile phone
Sports

OPPO has revealed that the next press conference of Yi Jianlian’s brand will be held at 19:00 on August 10- oppo Oppo mobile phone

by admin
OPPO has revealed that the next press conference of Yi Jianlian’s brand will be held at 19:00 on August 10- oppo Oppo mobile phone

This morning, OPPO officially announced,At 19:00 on August 10th, the OPPO Watch 3 series and the new product launch of Wisdom Life will be held.Then OPPO brought a surprise to everyone, announcing that the basketball superstar Yi Jianlian joined OPPO and became the brand spokesperson of OPPO. OPPO has invited many celebrities as brand spokespersons, including Jay Chou, William Chan, Yang Yang, Li Yifeng, TFBOYS, Yang Mi, etc.But this is the first time to invite a sports superstar to endorse.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Visit the purchase page:

OPPO self-operated flagship store

As the leader of the national men’s basketball team, the United Arab League is still the record holder of the CBA league score, and has played for many NBA teams and won many honors, which is exactly in line with the sports characteristics of OPPO Watch 3.

Although the direct effect of entertainment stars is more obvious and the exposure is higher, is the choice of a product’s spokesperson just to boost sales?

In fact, OPPO pays more attention to the things behind sports stars,The speed, passion, innovation and breakthroughs displayed by competitive sports are the deep match between the spokesperson and the core of the brand.

It is reported that in addition to the OPPO Watch 3 series, OPPO will also bring many new products such as the OPPO Band 2, the new OPPO Enco headset, the smart gimbal camera, and the new color matching of the OPPO Pad Air, which is worth looking forward to.

See also  F1, Great Britain says no to Russian drivers: Mazepin will not be able to race at Silverstone - Sport

You may also like

Chinese Super League – Felipe made a great...

Israel’s attack on Gaza: “Operation Dawn Rising against...

Turin-Palermo: the Italian Cup prediction smiles at Juric,...

Olympic Culture and Fine Arts Exhibition Held in...

Formula 1, chaos Piastri: now Mclaren wants it...

Di Canio: “This is how the Premier League...

Being slaughtered?Chelsea officially announced the signing of Cucurella...

Another car enters the beach in Forte dei...

Austria’s Red Bull Neymar futsal street soccer matches...

Djokovic at the US Open, US Congress: special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy