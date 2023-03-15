As the fighting intensifies, the management remains hopeful and remains in contact with Lithuania and Latvia, in particular through the (Latvian) coach of the Ukrainian selection Ainars Bagatskis, to study the hypothesis of a relocation. It will finally be Latvia, where all the staff, including coach Ronen Ginzburg, settles. The Federation and the country, in addition to various aids, grant Ukrainian players to be counted as “locals” in the workforce. “We understood that if we had the opportunity, we had to play, continue as if everything was normal, resumes the president of Prometey. Many of our players are part of the national team. We are like ambassadors. People should know that we are still part of Europe. It’s our way of perpetuating our culture and our values, of sending the message that we are still alive. »