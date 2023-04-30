Opportunities not used: Elversberg has to admit defeat to Dortmund

Status: 04/29/2023 4:04 p.m

In the duel “worries about relegation versus dreams of promotion”, SV Elversberg was not able to prevail against Borussia Dortmund II away from home. After a strong start with many chances, Dortmund surprisingly landed the opening goal. In the end it is 2-0 for Borussia.

Even if the Elversbergers are still top of the table, there have been problems from time to time in the past few weeks. Also in the last game against Duisburg it wasn’t enough for more than a 2-2 draw. The Saarlanders wanted to do better this Saturday. And for a while it looked like they might succeed.

Already at the beginning of the game, the SVE was able to establish itself in the opposing half. The first shot came just three minutes after the start of the game – Maurice Neubauer took aim from 30 meters but missed the goal.

Just a few minutes later, the guests from Saarland had another good chance: After a pass from Woltemade, Fellhauer shot the ball low at goal, but Borussia goalkeeper Lotka saved it safely.

Fellhauer out early

Dortmund didn’t really get into the game at first, while Neubauer and Schnellbacher created the next opportunity to take the lead. However, the header missed the goal by a meter.

In the 32nd minute, coach Horst had to take Steffen Fellhauer off the field – who had played with a bandaged thigh. Laurin von Piechowski came in for him.

Counterattack for Dortmund

The first goal of the game came shortly after the change – surprisingly for Borussia Dortmund II, who hadn’t had any great chances up to that point. After a corner kick for SVE, Can Özkan took the ball and passed it on to Justin Njinmah.

He ran away from the Elversbergers and alone towards SVE keeper Kristof, who couldn’t hold the shot from 14 meters. After the goal, Elversberg didn’t get much. With the 1:0 for the Borussia, it went into the half-time break.

Borussia dominates the second half

Borussia were much more active in the second half. In the 53rd minute it was almost 2-0 – and Njinmah was on the ball again, who was also too quick for Piechowski. Kristof was able to fend off the ball just in time.

About ten minutes later, the hosts then increased the lead. After a deflected ball, Falko Michel headed the ball over the line.

However, Borussia could not convert the big chance to make it 3-0 three minutes later.

Elversberg without ideas

In the 70th minute, Steffen took Woltemade and Jacobsen off the field and replaced them with Koffi and Dacaj. Despite the change, the SVE was hardly able to create any chances. In the 80th minute, Koffi took a shot from 16 meters, but BVB keeper Lotka prevented the 2-1.

In the final phase, Steffen’s team tried to put the pressure on again. But it remained at the disappointing 2-0 for the Elversbergers.

Bayreuth next opponent

The SVE lost three points in the promotion battle. The next chance for a threesome is at home next week. Kick-off against SpVgg Bayreuth is at 2 p.m.

The SR radio news also reported on this topic on April 29, 2023.

