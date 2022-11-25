IVREA

Fourth last first leg of Group B of Promotion which sees three Canavese teams play in front of a friendly public against teams fighting for salvation and two others who are away and will have very tough opponents in front of them who are fighting for a playoff position .

Starting from the teams that will be at home, after the draw in Grugliasco, theIvrea on Sunday at 2.30 pm he hosts the precarious Pianezza at the Pistoni. Ivrea has all the credentials to bring home the three points, but concreteness in attack is needed (as well as great attention in defence). There Rivarolese on the synthetic Grande Torino of Rivarolo, he faces Grugliasco, another formation entangled in the quicksand of the lower area of ​​the standings. Compared to a week ago however, coach Lami’s team will first of all have to improve in the development of the maneuver, given that in Gassino Torinese, in addition to the result (0-0), they weren’t convincing in terms of play either. Instead, he played a good game, but just one point arrived anyway and on Sunday, at home to Crestella di Donnas, the Colleretto hosts Caselle, formation detached by just three lengths: a success would serve to get closer to salvation. The Quincited revelation is the guest of Lesna Gold and the match is an absolute novelty, because the two teams have never faced each other in the league before. Mister Marco Vernetti’s nerostellata team boasts two points more than the Turinese and after the bombastic 4-0 at home against Charva they don’t want to stop. He will have to pay the utmost attention especially to the forward Varvelli, ex Pdhae. Conquering Charvenod’s Guido Saba in another unpublished work is the goal at home Vallorco. The hosts are in full swing in the playoffs. Rounding out: Druentina-Carrara 90, Lucento-Gassinosanraffaele and Valsusa-Lascaris. Standings: Druentina 24; Lascaris 23; Quincitava 21; Rivarolese, Charvensod, Lesna Gold, Ivrea 19; Shiny 15; Colleretto 14; Vallorco, Valsusa 12; Boxes 11; Pianezza, Grugliasco, Gassinosanraffaele 10; Carrara 7. Loris Ponsetto