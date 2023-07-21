Optimizing the User Experience: Updates to the Official Asian Games Ticketing Website

User FAQ: Optimizing the Ticket Purchase Process, Schedule Viewing, and More

In response to user feedback and public opinion on the ticket purchase experience, the official ticketing website has announced several optimizations to simplify the process and enhance user satisfaction.

Firstly, users reported difficulties in purchasing tickets and suggested simplifying the relevant settings. After conducting thorough research, the website team will optimize two functions. Firstly, the reading of the “Terms of Booking Service” will be reduced to 10 seconds and replaced with check boxes for easier comprehension. Secondly, spectators will now be able to add multiple tickets to the same confirmation, streamlining the ticket selection process.

For those interested in viewing the schedule of games available for sale, the event display page on the official website will announce the number of games available. To access a detailed schedule, users are advised to visit the Hangzhou Asian Games Official Website, specifically the Event Events – Single Event Details page. A link to this page is provided: [https://www.hangzhou2022.cn/sssg/ssxm/](https://www.hangzhou2022.cn/sssg/ssxm/). Please note that competition schedules and games are subject to adjustments based on competition arrangements and other factors. It is recommended to closely follow official website notices for any updates.

During the pre-sale stage (July 8-August 6), the public will purchase the right to enter sports games rather than tickets with seat information. After the pre-sale period, the system will automatically allocate seats according to the order of payment. While the system aims to arrange consecutive seats for the same order, there is no guarantee of specific seat arrangements. Users can check their order information in the “User Center – My Orders” section on the official ticketing website. E-tickets can be viewed on the H5 page of the website under the “Smart Asian Games All-in-one Ticket Ticket” folder. Spectators with electronic tickets can enjoy ticket forwarding or order resale services. Paper tickets will be subject to a combined delivery service, allowing up to 5 paper ticket orders to be delivered to the same address. A courier fee will apply for this service, which will be delivered through EMS, the exclusive official postal service provider. Failure to provide the delivery address within the specified time will result in automatic conversion to an electronic ticket.

Digital renminbi will be accepted as a payment option for purchasing sports tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Users interested in using digital renminbi for payment must download the digital renminbi app and open a digital wallet. The app supports wallets from operating institutions such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. It is important to note that the opening of a digital wallet is subject to registration and is currently only available in pilot areas, including Beijing, Shanghai, Dalian, and other designated regions. Refer to the list of pilot areas provided by relevant institutions for further information.

Looking ahead, the public ticketing official website recently sold rowing and competitive gymnastics tickets, offering 12 ticket sales sessions and approximately 14,000 tickets. While some sessions for competitive gymnastics are currently on sale, subsequent sessions will be announced separately based on the schedule. The remaining tickets from this batch will be launched successively during the real-time sales phase (August 14th-October 8th). During this phase, users can choose their preferred seats and purchase tickets on the official ticketing website based on the published venue seating map (except for certain items). Additionally, 38 projects will be launched in the upcoming week, so users are encouraged to stay informed.

For additional information and answers to related questions, users can access the “Questions and Answers Related to the Online Launch of Hangzhou Asian Games Public Ticketing Official Website” or log in to the official website of Hangzhou Asian Games Public Ticketing.

