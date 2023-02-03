After one of the best seasons in Formula 1 history, Oracle Red Bull Racing has kicked off its new season by unveiling new technology plans that will help the team continue its championship dominance.

Under the assumption that data drives performance, Oracle Red Bull Racing will increase the use of the Oracle Cloud to create new opportunities for fan engagement, including the incredible ability to design the livery of the new car, the RB19. The team will also increase its competitive edge on the track thanks to the billions of simulations that help sharpen the decisions of the best race strategists. Additionally, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will support Red Bull Powertrains with state-of-the-art computing capabilities for its development work ahead of the 2026 season.

“Oracle Cloud helped us win championships in 2021 and 2022 and we know it will give our fans, team and drivers even more reason to be excited about this season,” said Christian Horner, Oracle Team Principal and CEO. Red Bull Racing. “We rely on Oracle for data insights that help us make more informed, effective and faster decisions, both on and off the track. From race strategy to fan engagement, and as a critical part of our Red Bull Powertrains infrastructure , Oracle is integral to the success of our organization.”

Members of The Paddock will be able to “make history” with the design of the livery

As Oracle Red Bull Racing has taken victory after victory on track in 2022, Oracle has helped the team win more fans with its unique fan engagement platform, “The Paddock”. Powered by Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) technology, the rewards-based digital loyalty program saw significant growth in 2022, with more than 250,000 new members, keeping them connected through videos, quizzes and contests that gave fans access exclusive “behind the scenes” experience and allowed them to interact with the team and build a community with other fans. This year, to give even more excitement to the fans, the team has launched a first-of-its-kind competition which allows members of The Paddock to design the team livery for all three American Grands Prix: Miami, Austin and vegas.

“Oracle technology is built to help customers win,” said Karan Batta, vice president, product, OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure). “Oracle Red Bull Racing uses the same technology that helps companies around the world and in nearly every industry solve their biggest and most complex challenges.”

Nearly 100 billion race strategy simulations to improve decisions in 2023

Oracle will continue to drive the team’s success on the track by strengthening the “technological backbone” of the team’s race strategy – thanks to the billions of computer-generated simulations, which enable race strategists to make split-second decisions. Oracle Cloud (OCI) played a key role in Oracle Red Bull Racing’s championship win last year by enabling the team to continuously run real-time race simulations so drivers could react quickly to the performance of the cars. cars, changes in track conditions and competitor decisions during races.

In 2022, Oracle further reduced compute latency and increased the volume and speed of race simulations, resulting in a +25% increase in the total number of simulations run. In a sport where every tenth of a second matters and every decision is carefully analyzed like under a microscope, having access to a flood of simulation data, instantly processed and immediately transformable into strategies, can make the difference between winning and losing. In 2023, the team estimates it will run nearly four billion simulations in a race weekend and nearly 100 billion simulations over the course of the season, using OCI to secure another world championship win.

Powertrain simulation with OCI

Oracle will also work with Red Bull Powertrains to make critical advances in the development of the next-generation hybrid engine that will power the team’s cars in the 2026 season. OCI will support some elements of high-performance computing (HPC) workloads that run complex simulations and compute-intensive to model critical elements of powertrain design.

In addition to the upcoming Formula 1 season, Oracle will continue to support Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports. OCI will help the Esports team analyze data to make smarter racing decisions and better refine their performance. It will also enhance simulation technology to improve the preparation of esports drivers, just as it does with the Formula 1 team.